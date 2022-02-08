Parachute Introduces First Collection Made From Organic Cotton

LOS ANGELES — February 8, 2022 — Parachute, a multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today launched the company’s first Organic Cotton Collection. Almost all of the products in the 22-piece collection are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS®) certified. The collection is a reflection of Parachute’s commitment to a more responsible supply chain, while offering premium quality, natural fiber home essentials.

The Organic Collection will feature sheeting, duvet covers, quilts, throws, bath towels, a robe and loungewear — made by expert craftspeople from around the world using the softest, sustainably grown, organic cotton. Pieces in the collection that are GOTS certified ensure that the entire supply chain, from cotton gin to finished product, meets stringent ecological and social criteria set by the GOTS organization and that harmful chemicals and dyes are not used. GOTS is considered the gold standard for organic cotton certification.

“Sustainability is the key to solving many of the challenges we face today. I launched Parachute eight years ago with Oeko-Tex certified bedding, meaning that it’s undergone careful testing for harmful substances, because I believe in the importance of doing our part to reduce our impact on people and the planet. I’m excited that we are continuing to evolve our sustainability practices with our new Organic Collection. It’s soft, beautiful and made with the utmost care,” said Ariel Kaye, founder and CEO of Parachute. “We consistently strive to grow and evolve with our community and protect our environment, and we’re ready to take these commitments to the next level.”

The initial assortment will feature seven new color hues, all inspired by nature: reed, willow, bisque, sand, flax, pebble and white. The full collection will be available to shop both online, at parachutehome.com, and in Parachute retail stores across the U.S. starting February 8 and in Canada starting February 15.

The release of this new collection is one of several sustainability commitments that Parachute announced in January, furthering its ongoing efforts to use more responsible, sustainable operations that benefit people and the planet. These commitments include the adoption of additional material certifications, a goal to become Climate Neutral Certified by Earth Day 2022, and the launch of the company’s first-ever circular program, the Recycled Down Pillow.

“Our goal continues to be offering customers best-in-class products that reinforce the integrity of our brand,” said Kaye. “We will continue to expand our use of organic cotton as we deepen our dedication to a more sustainable supply chain. We are committed to taking care of the home, our people and the planet, and we can’t wait to share more.”

