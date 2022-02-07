GORE-TEX Brand Announces Expanded ‘Outerwear On Demand’ Garment Rental Program For Winter Snowsports Enthusiasts

ELKTON, Md. — February 4, 2022 — For decades, the GORE-TEX brand has offered consumers the most protective, performance-oriented fabrics on the market for snowsports and other outdoor activities. Via the brand’s new Outerwear on Demand garment rental program, snowsports enthusiasts now have convenient access to GORE-TEX snowsports apparel via rental at 15 different resort and retail locations throughout North America. The program is planned to grow to additional locations in coming seasons.

GORE-TEX Outerwear on Demand was created to expand the opportunity for consumers to have unmatched GORE-TEX technology, when and where they need it most. Each item in the Outerwear on Demand collection is an exclusive GORE-TEX garment uniquely engineered in-house to stand up to the demands of the user and the stresses of a high-usage and cleaning frequency rental environment.

Outerwear on Demand is the perfect solution for families and travelers looking to take the hassle out of packing yet still want the best in technology and convenience while vacationing. Similarly, the program is ideal for occasional skiers and snowboarders not yet ready to invest in their own gear.

For the environmentally conscious consumers, Outerwear on Demand offers an alternative for those who prefer “usership” to “ownership,” an achievable goal thanks to the GORE-TEX brand’s renowned reliability and longevity, and a custom design that allows for individual areas of the garment to be replaced or repaired between uses if needed. Each mix-and-match top and bottom provide thoughtful details such as adaptable fit features, integrated snow barriers and ventilation elements, Primaloft® Silver insulation, patented Cohaesive™ Drawcord System, RECCO® reflectors, and more. Constructed with GORE-TEX fabric, each piece offers the GORE-TEX GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY™ waterproof promise, windproofness, and superb breathability, delivering maximum comfort, performance, and style for a wide range of conditions

As part of the program, the GORE-TEX brand provides garment inventory services for each trusted partner. For the consumer, following a rental each garment will undergo a professional, multi-point inspection process, after which it will be cleaned locally to lessen the carbon footprint of shipping, then repackaged for next use.

Consumers will have multiple options to find their garment rental via the partner of their choice with online & in-store options, and easy in-store pickup at any of the 15 convenient participating locations:

Jackson Hole Sports – Teton Village, WY

Hoback Sports – Jackson, WY

Wasatch Powder House – Salt Lake City, UT

Motherlode Powder House – Alta, UT

Deep Powder House – Alta, UT

Rustler Powder House – Alta, UT

Snowpine Powder House – Alta, UT

Christy Sports – Dillon, Avon, Breckenridge & Denver West, CO

Limelight Aspen + Limelight Snowmass – Aspen, CO

evo – Denver, CO + evo (Sportstop) Whistler, BC

“GORE-TEX Outerwear on Demand is the best choice for user convenience, performance to match specific conditions, and the next step in making it easier than ever to enjoy winter activities in legendary GORE technology without owning or transporting multiple garments,” says Chris Brennan, Product Specialist – Innovation, Fabrics Division. “We’ve set out to create a very technical, very durable line of clothing that will stand up to frequent use and cleaning, providing consumers the GORE-TEX Product Experience and a convenient alternative to purchasing when it comes to outfitting themselves for winter adventure.”

Posted: February 7, 2022

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates