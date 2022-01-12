GUESS Starts Partnership With Arvato Supply Chain Solutions In Poland

GÜTERSLOH / SWARZĘDZ, Poland — January 12, 2022 — Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is cooperating with the fashion and lifestyle brand GUESS. The international supply chain and e-commerce service provider will handle the online business for the new client. The company provides logistics services at CLIP warehouse center in Jasin near Poznań.

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has succeeded in establishing collaboration with one of the most recognizable brands in the fashion industry. In a warehouse space of 20,000 square meters dedicated to GUESS, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions performs business-to-consumer (B2C) channel services, which means shipping individual clients’ orders to dozens of countries, both in Europe and beyond. Additionally, business-to-business (B2B) shipments are also included (e.g. stocking up the marketplace). In the first year of collaboration, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions will employ around 100 people, and during peak seasons this number may even double.

With the aim of diversification, efficiency, and the provision of a seamless shopping experience for its customers, GUESS identified the new distribution center in Poland as a crucial asset for reaching those targets. The opening of the fully dedicated e-commerce processing center is the result of a great example of cooperation and teamwork between Arvato Supply Chain Solutions and GUESS, achieved despite the unpredictable pandemic scenario which saw the birth of this project. GUESS is proud to announce that the new Polish distribution center completes the planned logistics footprint of GUESS for 2021. “This strengthens the omnichannel service in Northeast Europe and ensures distribution capacity for the next few years,” said Marcello De Melgazzi, European Logistics Director at GUESS.

In the logistics center, the following services are provided: inbound, warehousing, picking and packing, returns management, as well as value added services (VAS) for a range of products including clothing, handbags, footwear and accessories. All operations are based on the WMS SAP Arvato IT system, customized for the client’s needs, on the warehouse infrastructure designed, purchased and installed by Arvato Supply Chain Solutions.

“We are very pleased with the fact that another international brand from the fashion industry that dynamically develops online sales has decided to diversify its logistics operations and entrust the service of this demanding sector to our company”, explains Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck, Managing Director at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions in Poland. Business and project negotiations, as well as the project launch itself, were conducted in very difficult circumstances, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “However, with the use of modern communication methods, following safety rules, and, most of all, thanks to the efforts of an experienced team in such implementation projects, the smooth start of operations was possible.”

