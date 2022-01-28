Finisterre Launches Award-Winning Biosmock Made With Traceable HD® Wool Apparel Insulation

SHIPLEY, UK — January 27, 2022 — Nearly one year after British sustainable outdoor brand, Finisterre, was honored by winning a 2021 Gold ISPO Outstanding Award in the Insulation Apparel Category for its Biosmock, the company is pleased to launch its first fully-circular jacket for consumer purchase.

Built as a practical insulated outerwear piece, the Biosmock can be layered beneath a waterproof jacket or worn on its own as an outer shell, providing warmth and comfort in all conditions. Constructed with a PrimaLoft® BIO compostable shell, renewable and traceable HD® Wool Apparel Insulation, and biodegradable fasteners, the entire jacket is designed to break down safely at the end of its long and useful life.

“We worked closely with the team at HD® Wool to source and incorporate HD® Wool Apparel Insulation into the Biosmock design,” said A. Todd, Lead Designer at Finisterre. “Wool’s natural heat retention and breathability makes it an excellent insulator, as well as being renewable. Furthermore, through the Woolkeepers® initiative, consumers are able to trace the jacket’s insulation back to the four individual farms in the South West of England that supplied the wool- providing full traceability and accreditation from farm to Finisterre.”

The HD® Wool Apparel Insulation QR code on the Biosmock hangtag will link consumers to the farm that supplied the wool for the garment. One of the farms providing the wool is managed by Natasha Harris, a fourth-generation farmer based in South Devon, which is just over the Tamar from Finisterre’s base in Cornwall. (Watch the video to learn more about Natasha’s farm and about what being a Woolkeeper® means to her: https://vimeo.com/663400300.)

Through the Woolkeepers® quality assurance and sourcing programme, HD® Wool Apparel Insulation offers a complete solution to meet the growing demand among brands, retailers and consumers for natural fibers and traceability. It supports responsible farming and animal welfare, paying a fair price for wool, and nurturing a community of growers on the journey towards regenerative agriculture – a sustainability initiative that builds soil fertility, sequesters carbon, improves watersheds, and supports biodiversity by properly managing livestock on the grasslands of the world.

“We are incredibly excited for the launch of Finisterre’s Biosmock and delighted to link our Woolkeepers® community to end-consumers,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Managing Director, HD® Wool Apparel Insulation. “As with HD® Wool, Finisterre is incredibly passionate about making a positive impact on the environment and pushing boundaries to make the best products it can. Collaborating with the team on the Biosmock project has been a true privilege.”

More information about the Finisterre Biosmock – the first step towards making climate positive garments – and how to purchase is available here: https://finisterre.com/collections/finisterre-biosmock

Posted: January 28, 2022

Source: Finisterre