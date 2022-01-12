Dimension-Polyant Presents Its Durable X-Pac® Fabric Collection At SHOT Week Supplier Showcase

PUTNAM, CT — January 12, 2022 — Dimension-Polyant, sailcloth producer and manufacturer of X-Pac® lightweight, durable and 100 percent waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, will introduce its range of X-Pac® fabrics targeting the shooting sports, hunting and tactical markets at the Supplier Showcase taking place on January 17-18, 2022 during SHOT Show week in Las Vegas.

At its show booth #51441, Dimension-Polyant will highlight specific, including Tactical and Berry Amendment compliant, fabrics from the X-Pac® X3 collection of laminates that feature its distinctive X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology for an innovative three-layer construction that’s rugged, flexible and 100 percent waterproof. A lighter-weight polyester film backing provides a sleek, technical appearance.

Built with the toughest conditions in mind, the highlighted Supplier Showcase X-Pac® laminates include:

X50: Utilizes a rugged 500d Cordura® nylon face fabric for highly abrasion-resistant, tear-resistant waterproof material. Available in Black.

X50 Camouflage: X50 construction with a 500d Cordura® nylon face fabric in a traditional Multicam® and new Woodland Camo. Colors include Multicam® Black, Multicam® Alpine, Multicam® Tropic, and Woodland Camouflage.

X50 Tactical: X50 construction featuring a Cordura® nylon face fabric elevated to tactical status with a 400d aramid X-PLY®, which is lighter-weight, stronger and more abrasion-resistant. Colors include Black, Stealth Grey, Coyote Brown, Ranger Green, Khaki, and Woodland Camouflage.

“We have some great brand partners in the tactical space who use X-Pac® because of its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, durability and waterproofness – also because X-Pac® is laminated in the USA and our tactical products are Berry Amendment compliant,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant. “We hope that being at the SHOT Show will raise awareness of X-Pac® in this market.”

“Stone Glacier has been using X-Pac® in our backpack designs since the first prototypes in 2011. The blend of weight savings, durability, and waterproofness has proven to be a great match for our US-made backpack frames and bags,” said Kurt Racicot, Founder and Lead Designer, Stone Glacier. “Our packs using X-Pac® fabrics have proven themselves in some of the most rugged and brutal environments, from the glaciers of Alaska to the deserts of the Southwest for over 10 years with great results.”

Dimension-Polyant minimizes its environmental impact by producing the highest quality and long-lasting materials to help keep products out of the landfill. Last fall, the company introduced its X-Pac® RX 3-layer laminates made with a 100 percent post-consumer polyester face fabric and X-PLY® reinforcement. The recycled polyester fiber is made from discarded PET bottles sourced in the USA. The RX line of sustainable fabrics, made in Dimension-Polyant’s Putnam, CT facility, are certified cradle-to-gate climate neutral and carry the company’s cleenTEC® seal.

The company’s Putnam, CT and Kempen, Germany production facilities have been 100 percent climate-neutral since early 2021. Carbon emissions have been recorded within the DIN ISO 50001 framework and significantly reduced through the use of green electricity, green gas and other measures. All remaining emissions are being reduced by our climate offset program in corporation with ClimatePartner and its Plastic Free Oceans climate protection project.

Posted: January 12, 2022

Source: Dimension-Polyant