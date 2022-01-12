Datatex Is Proud To Announce Signing Up Of A New Customer In The USA: Gehring Tricot Corporation

ZUG, Switzerland— January 12, 2022 — Gehring Tricot Corporation is a US manufacturer of warp knits, circular knits, stretch woven, and rigid woven fabrics. Providing custom engineered fabrics across their 3 plants to meet a variety of industry needs, including those in the medical, sports, safety, aerospace, apparel and defense industries.

Since Gehring’s main goal is providing fabrics with a high level of strength and durability, they decided to use Datatex ERP solutions to manage their production processes. In particular they will use our modules PDM (Product Lifecyle Management), CAMS (Shop floor management system), CATS and QA for quality control, PM and MQM for maintenance and scheduling of their machines.

Gehring Tricot Corp. is family-owned and operated preparing for the next generation to assume leadership and selected Datatex solution to ensure they have a system they can put in their experience and expertise to support the company into the future.

This is a strategic project for Datatex further strengthening our leadership in the US market.

Posted: January 12, 2022

Source: Datatex Ag