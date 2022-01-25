Apparel Impact Institute Welcomes Senior Director Of Programs Tamara Wulf

SAN FRANCISCO — January 20, 2022 — Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), an organization for driving scalable solutions for the apparel and footwear industry, welcomed Tamara Wulf as senior director of programs, effective January 16, 2022.

At Aii, Wulf will oversee deployment of initiatives that deliver impact reductions from apparel and footwear production. In particular, she will lead development of Aii’s chemicals management and wastewater treatment programs. Based in Germany, Wulf will be Aii’s European representative for programs and stakeholder engagement.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tamara to the Aii team,” said Kurt Kipka, Aii vice president. “Her experience creating and managing global programs will instantly add to our capacity to deliver impact projects for the industry. Our partners will benefit greatly from the passion and leadership she brings in identifying solutions for highly complex challenges.”

Wulf comes to Aii with more than 15 years of experience in the sporting goods, fast fashion and consultancy industries. Her career has been dedicated to sustainability with particular emphasis on the areas of human rights issues in value chains and environmental impact reduction in the fashion industry, along with a strong focus on sustainable chemical management and zero discharge of hazardous chemicals.

Previously senior project officer at Sustainable Textile Solutions by BluWin Ltd., Wulf was responsible for driving growth by identifying and entering new business segments to position BluWin as the leading integrated service provider for environmental footprint reduction from textile, apparel, leather and footwear production. Prior to that, she was director DACH at Made-By and senior manager at Zalando SE. She began her career with nearly a decade at Adidas Group.

“There is scientific proof that the climate crisis is manmade with an apparel industry that has a tremendous opportunity to respond,” said Wulf. “Having worked with hundreds of factories, dozens of brands and consultants globally, I have noticed that it requires programs that are measurable and scalable, subject matter expertise, willingness to change and collaboration to scale positive impact.

“It excites me that the Apparel Impact Institute in their approach mirrors my personal experience. On a personal and professional level, there is no better time to dedicate my know-how, time and passion towards accelerating collective action and achieving measurable positive impact. I have kids, and it is important for me to help protect our planet for the future generations. At the same time, I see many industry peers ready to step up to play their part in making the apparel industry more sustainable. I am very excited to contribute to an ecosystem which drives measurable environmental impact reduction.”

Source: Apparel Impact Institute