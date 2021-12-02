Tropicfeel Partners With Hyosung In New Sustainable Footwear And Backpack Collection

BARCELONA, Spain and SEOUL, South Korea — December 2, 2021 — Tropicfeel, developers of sustainably made travel gear made to bring the excitement of travel to everyday life, has launched its first eco-friendly weatherproof Geyser shoe made with Hyosung’s 100% recycled fibers.

Providing the perfect balance between a classic urban vibe and performance, the Geyser All Terrain shoe provides the weatherproof protection of rain boots, the lightweight comfort of sports shoes, the technical outsole material of hiking shoes, and the styling of your favorite everyday footwear.

Geyser, which is available in low and high cut styles and features a sock construction with Sprint Laces, is made with Hdry technology (feel dry) stretchy recycled waterproof membrane; a low impact 20% Merino wool lining, a blend of Hyosung’s Mipan® regen recycled nylon and creora® regen recycled elastane upper protected with a water-resistant finish; and an anti-fatigue, anti-slip rubber outsole.

“We wanted to link our first weatherproof footwear to two concepts – to continue the legacy of water-friendly styles, and to connect more with nature by removing our footprint and placing more importance on the environment,” said Alberto Espinós, Tropicfeel CEO & Founder. “Hyosung has helped us achieve this with its sustainable textile solutions.”

Earlier this fall, Tropicfeel introduced Nest, an all-rounder backpack designed to satisfy the curious in their daily commutes, unforgettable getaways, and every hobby in between. Nest expands from 16L to 30L and offers great organization for every journey. It is made with a blend of Hyosung’s Mipan® regen nylon, Mipan® regen robic high-tenacity nylon, and creora® regen elastane made with GRS-certified 100% reclaimed waste, in addition to its regen polyester made from 100% post-consumer waste – all of which help save valuable resources from being removed from the earth.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tropicfeel and its innovative travel gear,” said Mike Simko, Global Marketing Director, Hyosung Textiles. “We are proud to join forces with such an innovative, young company that has developed a tremendous interactive and adventurous global community.”

Tropicfeel is built around an on-demand business model and has become a huge hit with travelers spanning the globe who care about the earth and want to simplify their lives.

Posted December 2, 2021

Source: Hyosung