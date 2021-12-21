BERNINA Of America Partners With Sewing Down South To Make A Donation To North Charleston High School

AURORA, Ill. — December 20, 2021 — BERNINA of America — a manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines — is pleased to announce a recent donation made to North Charleston High School (NCHS) in Charleston, S.C. The donation of 12 bernette 05 Academy sewing machines was organized and made possible by Craig Conover, entrepreneur, reality star and the owner of Sewing Down South.

“I am thrilled to partner with BERNINA of America to donate new sewing machines to students at North Charleston High School,” Conover said. “For me, sewing has always been much more than just an outlet to express my creativity, it’s been a way to escape and cope with tough times. I hope these new machines will have just as big of an impact on these students.”

The machines donated by Sewing Down South and BERNINA will help build out NCHS’s new Maker’s Space, which gives students the opportunity to explore different aspects of STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) as well as reading, sewing and quilting. According to teachers at NCHS, the Maker’s Space will help students develop skills that will serve them well once they enter the workforce. The sewing machines in particular will give students the chance to problem solve and express themselves creatively.

“BERNINA of America is incredibly thankful to Craig Conover and Sewing Down South for inviting us to take part in this initiative with North Charleston High School,” said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President of BERNINA of America. “Over the past few years, BERNINA has seen a huge uptick in the number of young people who are interested in sewing and quilting. The talent and passion these young individuals display has been inspiring to watch. We are thrilled to give these young students the opportunity to learn a new skill and unleash their creative potential. We are excited to see what their creativity yields.”

To learn more about this donation and the Maker’s Room at NCHS, listen to a special holiday edition of the Sew & So podcast available on all major podcast platforms.

Posted: December 21, 2021

Source: BERNINA of America