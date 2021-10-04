SinaLite Expands Its Capacity For On-Demand, Direct-To-Garment Production With Kornit Digital

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — October 4, 2021 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a worldwide marketer of sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that SinaLite, a wholesale printer serving printing and design businesses in Canada and the United States, has installed a Kornit Avalanche HD6 system to increase its digital direct-to-garment production capacity. Since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions and global supply chain challenges, SinaLite has experienced a massive uptick in t-shirt orders, with the company estimating a 330% increase in e-commerce volumes. Previously using a Kornit Storm HD6, the additional system will help the supplier accommodate the considerable increase in demand for its apparel.

Operating strictly under a business-to-business sales model, SinaLite offers more than 1,000 diverse print products to its print distributors, empowering them to remain competitive and grow their businesses. Through their website, partners can generate instant quotes 24/7, upload imagery, leverage a design builder interface to generate product mockups, and place orders with ease. Orders are produced and delivered in the United States and Canada within only a few days.

“We originally brought in the Kornit Storm HD6 as we were drawn to the company’s efficiency, sustainability, and high-quality output, while their single-step process gives us the ability to fulfill client orders quickly. We anticipated processing plenty of orders, but recent volumes have surprised us,” said Brian Meshkati, Vice President at SinaLite. “Our order volumes reached a level that required us to increase our production capacity to keep up with demand. Since the Kornit system was working efficiently for us, we decided to go with the Avalanche, enabling us to continue to deliver our customers a wide range of affordable, full-color printing without order minimums.”

Adoption of the Kornit systems allows suppliers, like SinaLite, to implement industry-leading equipment and complete their print product portfolio. The business offers workshops, guides, and videos to support its partners’ custom apparel sales, and help them adapt and thrive in the recovering economy.

“We believe on-demand production is the future of the apparel industry; whether your business was built on custom apparel or commercial printing, sustainable production and unlimited design capabilities are a natural fit for the e-commerce age, which continues to test suppliers’ agility,” said Chuck Meyo, President of Kornit Digital Americas. “SinaLite was prepared for market disruptions, had the technology it needed to adapt and thrive when demand shifted suddenly, and used their own experience as a test case for expanding their end-to-end digital capabilities. The result has been a continuously rewarding experience for their partners, and a powerful return on investment.”

Posted October 4, 2021

Source: Kornit Digital Ltd.