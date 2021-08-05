Carhartt Promotes Danilo Amoretty To Senior Vice President Of Global Product Supply And Operations

DEARBORN, Mich. — August 5, 2021 — Carhartt is pleased to announce the promotion of Danilo Amoretty to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Global Product Supply and Operations. In this position, he will join Carhartt’s senior leadership team where he will help develop a production, operations and procurement vision for its supply chain to ensure multi-year growth, product line expansion plans and profitability. Amoretty will report to Linda Hubbard, President and Chief Operating Officer for Carhartt.

Most recently, he served the company as Vice President of Global Product Supply. In this role, Amoretty delivered a new supply-driven model to position America’s premium workwear brand for growth. This model has proven to be an excellent way for the company to support market demand and grow its supply chain while continuing to meet its quality commitment to customers and associates.

Amoretty joined Carhartt in March 2018 as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations where he successfully collaborated with departments across the organization to align the global supply chain and corporate strategies to realize sustainable operational and cost efficiencies.

“Over the last few years, Danilo has proven to be a strategic and innovative leader, delivering on his commitments, and building strong relationships with new and existing suppliers,” said Hubbard. “We look forward to his continued business insights and expertise, as well as leveraging his passion for building a better world for all hardworking people.”

Prior to joining Carhartt, Amoretty served as Director of Sourcing Americas at VF Corp., where he led the ideation and implementation of the sourcing strategy in the Western Hemisphere and drove the product innovation process. From 2001 to 2012, he was Vice President of Sourcing for Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Amoretty earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and Management from Harding University and his Master of Business Administration from Western Kentucky University. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Posted August 5, 2021

Source: Carhartt, Inc.