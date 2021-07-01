Workwear Outfitters Begins New Era As Stand-Alone Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — June 29, 2021— Workwear Outfitter™, formerly VF Workwear, completed its sale to Redwood Capital Investments, LLC.

“We are excited to begin this new chapter as the leader in workwear apparel and footwear. We’ve built a portfolio of strong brands that have excelled for more than 100 years, but we believe that the best is still ahead of us,” said Chris Holcombe, CEO of Workwear Outfitters. “Our partnership with Redwood is a great match that allows us to significantly invest in our current brands and to expand into new areas. We are still firmly committed in our purpose to Champion and empower workers who make our world work better.”

Workwear Outfitters is the leader in work apparel and footwear in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, government, food services, telecommunications, hospitality, and many more. The company has a strong legacy of building innovative and authentic market-right products serving workers in all occupations. Workwear Outfitters is known for understanding the needs of workers, providing the widest breadth of products, and servicing “at once” to its strong distributor partners.

The sale was completed on June 28, 2021, with undisclosed terms.

Posted July 1, 2021

Source: Workwear Outfitters