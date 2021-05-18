Wrangler® Expands Outdoor Offering, Announces Its U.S. Launch Of Women’s All Terrain Gear By Wrangler™

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 18, 2021 — Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced its U.S. summer launch of All Terrain Gear by Wrangler™ (ATG®) for women, extending the momentum of the original collection to female consumers seeking to unplug, connect with friends and family, and find comfort in the outdoors. Building on the brand’s successful men’s line, which launched in 2019 and has seen double-digit category growth, ATG by Wrangler now provides versatility, moveability and price accessibility to women seeking sensibility and effortless style in their wardrobe staples.

“True comfort and versatility are rooted in excellent fit and superior function, which we have been serving up for nearly 75 years,” said Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager, Wrangler. “We knew when we launched the men’s line in late 2019 that we wanted to expand this collection to women, and our teams worked thoughtfully and diligently to understand what the female consumer wanted. Because of the passionate spirit for the outdoors, a strong connection to heritage brands with proven authenticity, and our brand’s ability to deliver on value, the ATG by Wrangler collection is set apart from anything else in the category.”

Category tested to offer strength and performance benefits seen in the industry’s leading outdoor lifestyle brands, the stylish aesthetic also makes each piece in the collection ideal for everyday wear. The women’s ATG by Wrangler line features a high back waistband for coverage and comfort during movement and fabric properties like wicking, UPF, water repellency, quick dry and stretch.

“The foundation of the Wrangler brand is connected directly to the outdoors, rooted in adventure and independence,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of design, Wrangler. “Many of us are drawn to the outdoors to reconnect, recenter and re-energize. The ability to feel oneself and present in our surroundings is key, and we’re thrilled to contribute to that experience by providing superior performance and wearability in our garments that inspire everyday confidence. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this sense of presence and comfort to as many consumers as possible by providing effortless wardrobe essentials for women.”

Designed to help women move with ease throughout their day, the collection includes layering pieces such as a tank, pocket tee and multiple mixed material shirts, along with several bottoms and an anorak windbreaker that allow for mixing and matching. All products incorporate recycled polyester and many also have other sustainable materials such as organic cotton.

Key products and features are as follows:

The Cargo Legging, which features a zip-stash pocket at the back waist, a scuff guard panel at the bottom hems, and cargo pockets.

The Cargo Boot Stretch Pant includes built-in UPF 50 protection, water repellent and quick-dry material, a reinforced kick panel, roll-up leg system and articulated knees.

The Trail Jogger features a comfort waist, side utility pockets, and articulated knees made from recycled material.

Shorts in the collection include the Skort, Corduroy Hike Short and Athletic Style Trail Short.

Shirts include a Knit Tee, Knit Tank and Mixed Material Utility Shirt.

The line also features a colorful half zip Windbreaker Anorak with a vented back yoke and an elasticized cuff, hem and hood.

Women’s ATG by Wrangler apparel features inclusive sizing from S-XXL and 4-20 for tops, bottoms and outerwear and is available in-store and online with price points ranging from $19.99 to $109.99.

Posted May 18, 2021

Source: Wrangler®