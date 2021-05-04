O’Neill Introduces New Sustainable Swimwear Collection Made With Hyosung Mipan® regen Nylon

IRVINE, CA and SEOUL, South Korea— May 4, 2021, 2021 — To meet consumer desire for eco-friendly activewear, O’Neill, the original American surf brand, has developed a line of women’s swimwear made with Hyosung’s Mipan® regen nylon as part of its new O’Neill Blue sustainable collection.

Mipan® regen nylon is 100% recycled from reclaimed waste, which saves valuable resources from being removed form the earth. The fiber is recognized and certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) of the Control Union in the Netherlands for its energy saving benefits.

“O’Neill is such an iconic brand among the surf community, and we are proud to have worked with the team to develop a sustainable solution for a swimwear range its consumers will feel good about purchasing – and wearing – knowing it is good for the environment,” said Mike Simko, Global Marketing Director, Hyosung – Textiles.

O’Neill recently announced its mission to minimize the impact on our planet and become a frontrunner on sustainability. Founder, Jack O’Neill, said it himself, “The ocean is alive, and we’ve got to take care of it.” In 1996, O’Neill founded the O’Neill Sea Odyssey as a commitment to educating the youth about ocean conservation. Today, O’Neill carries on the spirit of Jack O’Neill in protecting our playgrounds through ocean initiatives, supply chain and expanding the O’Neill Blue sustainable product collection.

Source: Hyosung