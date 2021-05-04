ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ’s New Campaign, DRESS LIKE A TREE, Proposes Reconciling Fashion With Nature

LENZING, Austria — May 4, 2021, 2021 — The premium fashion brand ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ has launched its new campaign, DRESS LIKE A TREE, which focuses on the design of garments created with TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fiber derived from the renewable raw material, wood, which both respects the planet and goes gentle on the skin.

The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world. In Spain, the textile sector generates more than 900,000 tons of waste and only 10 percent of this waste is recovered. The remainder is burnt leading to the emission of polluting gases.

Faced with this situation, the Dress Like A Tree campaign claims a return to our origins and proposes a reconciliation with nature. To this end, it is embracing the use of Tencel as a fiber of the future.

“Wearing it is a manifesto”, is the motto of the Adolfo Domínguez campaign. The latter highlights the value of a fiber of natural origin that does not require intensive cultivation, like cotton does. Growing cotton takes up only 2.4 percent of the world’s arable land, but consumes 16 percent of all insecticides. At the same time, fibers of natural origin do not have the enormous environmental impact of polyester, which requires large amounts of oil for its manufacture and releases microplastics that end up in the sea.

Adolfo Domínguez’s commitment to sustainability

The Spanish premium fashion brand is committed to more environmentally friendly consumption. With campaigns such as Be Older, Think – Then Buy or Repeat More – Need Less, Adolfo Domínguez invites society to reflect on how we use our clothing.

In 2010, the brand developed and introduced a Manifesto for Animal Welfare and has not included fur in its garments for a decade. Since 2012, it has had a line of vegan handbags, which are among the brand’s bestsellers.

With the addition of Tiziana Dominguez as the Creative Director in 2019, the company is returning to its artistic roots. After years of absence, it is once again putting in an appearance on catwalks with a new agenda: non-professional models and delocalized fashion shows. Local production has been given a boost thanks to limited collections that experiment with avant-garde design, and the company is working intensively to include a growing number of sustainable fabrics in its collections.

Now, with the Dress Like A Tree campaign, Adolfo Domínguez is taking another brave step to satisfy today’s consumer who is increasingly aware and demands that brands’ commitment to sustainability has to be real. In this sense, the traceability of the Tencel fiber guarantees the end consumer that the origin of the material used in the garments is truly environmentally friendly.

A fiber that cares for the environment and the skin

Tencel fibers — the flagship brand of the Austrian multinational Lenzing Group — are extracted from wood from sustainably managed forests. The fibers are produced using a unique closed-loop system that recovers and reuses the solvents used thus minimizing the environmental impact of production.

In addition to FSC® certification — which guarantees sustainable forest management — Tencel fibers have also been certified as biodegradable and compostable in industrial, domestic, soil and marine conditions, so they can be completely returned to nature without harming the environment.

On the other hand, Tencel fibers are very versatile and stand out among cellulose fibers due to their higher strength. Fabrics made with these fibers maintain their colour intensity after repeated washing. They have a soft hand and ensure comfort for sensitive skin.

Through moisture management, Tencel fibers promote the body’s natural thermal regulation. Derived from natural material, the fiber’s microscopic fibrils are structured to regulate moisture release, which contributes to the breathability of the fabric and results in greater absorption than with cotton.

Other advantages of Tencel fibers are that they blend well with other materials, do not shrink and provide a soft drape and wearability.

Partners for a greener future

In Lenzing, Adolfo Domínguez has found a partner well known for its sustainability. One which has added value to its strategy of transforming consumer habits towards a more environmentally-friendly fashion, which firmly believes in concepts such as timelessness, durability and slow fashion.

Based in Austria and with numerous sites around the world, Lenzing collaborates with the most prestigious fashion brands. It helps to create value for their business and products which take the needs and perspectives of consumers into account, thus expanding the area of action from B2B to B2C.

Lenzing plays a key role in doing much more than just supplying fibers. All of its business customers — spinners, weavers, mills, dyers and converters, but also fashion brands and retailers — see Lenzing as a reliable and committed partner because it understands their needs, shares its knowledge and makes plans for the future together with them.

Lenzing’s Director of Business Development in Spain, Susanna Pérez, is satisfied with the Dress Like A Tree campaign and explains that, “at this time of uncertainty, it is an honour and a pleasure to share the road with a team with the sensitivity and know-how of Adolfo Domínguez”. She also highlights its “excellence in comfort, elegance and technical innovation and its care when it comes to the treatment of sustainable materials such as Tencel”.

Posted May 4, 2021

Source: The Lenzing Group