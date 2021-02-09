Trove Appoints Gayle Tait As President And COO

BRISBANE, Calif, — February 9, 2021 — Trove — a company that powers circular shopping for leading brands, including Levi’s, Patagonia, REI, Eileen Fisher and Arc’teryx — today announced that it has appointed Gayle Tait as President and COO. Tait brings more than two decades of global general management, marketing and commercial experience spanning consumer goods, payments, e-commerce and digital marketing from her time at L’Oréal and Google. She will report directly to CEO Andy Ruben. Tait’s appointment follows a year of milestone achievements for Trove, including significant revenue growth, a new partnership with Levi’s, sustainability progress and industry recognition.

“Circular shopping is the fastest-growing retail segment and we’re very excited to have Gayle join us at this key moment to further propel our growing business,” said Andy Ruben, CEO of Trove. “Her leadership experience and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue on our quest to build the leading recommerce technology platform enabling brands to control their resale market and reduce their environmental impact.”

In recent years, brands have increasingly realized the importance of resale and 2020 was no exception. In the second half of 2020, Trove recorded over 180% year-over-year sales growth. The company partnered with Levi’s to launch Levi’s SecondHand, a first-of-its-kind buy-back program that enables consumers to exchange pre-owned Levi’s apparel in-store for a gift card. Each Trove recommerce partner eliminates 11,000 pounds of waste on average each year and diverts 41% of carbon dioxide from entering the air for every item that is purchased used versus new. Trove was named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to join Trove at this important inflection point for the industry,” said Gayle Tait, President and COO of Trove. “Trove is building a market-leading technology platform that enables resale for the world’s most innovative brands across verticals that range from sportswear and outdoors to contemporary fashion to luxury. With many brands putting sustainability at the heart of their business, this is a pivotal moment for retail, when there is so much potential to make a significant positive impact on the environment.”

Tait joins Trove from Google, where she served as Senior Director, Global Retail and Payments Activation, for Google Play, overseeing the division’s multibillion-dollar prepaid card business and payments partnerships with Global 500 retailers, carriers and e-wallet providers. Prior to that, she spent nearly 15 years with L’Oréal, most recently serving as Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, delivering market-beating growth for three consecutive years and leading digital transformation across the organization.

Posted February 9, 2021

Source: Trove