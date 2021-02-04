Lee x H&M: Collaborating For The Next Generation Of More Sustainable Denim

NEW YORK — February 4, 2021— H&M is proud to announce the collaboration with American denim legend, Lee, to push for the next generation of more sustainable denim. It’s a holistic collaboration with advances at every stage of design and production, from H&M’s first ever 100% recycled cotton jeans, to non-leather backpatches made from cork and jacron paper. For the first time, H&M will also share Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data on hm.com indicating the water, C02 & energy impact of each denim garment from raw materials to end of use.

This transparency is matched by the positivity of the fashion, with oversized and cocooning silhouettes as well as workwear shapes that draw on Lee’s esteemed heritage. Lee x H&M features collections for women, men and kids, and will be available online at www.hm.com, as well as select H&M stores, from February 4th.

“We just loved working with Lee to push for change. A change for more sustainable and circular denim garments. We looked at every detail and challenged each other in a positive way. It’s also amazing to work with Lee’s iconic designs and give them a bit of our flavor, for H&M denim lovers around the world,” says Jon Loman, designer at H&M.

“Lee is proud to be collaborating with H&M to continue our efforts to make better denim. Our brand was founded more than 130 years ago with innovation in mind, and today we are happy to be joining with H&M to advance denim into a more sustainable future,” says Chris Waldeck, EVP Global Brand President, Lee®

Lee x H&M is an ambitious collaboration that has sustainability central to its design. H&M and Lee took a holistic approach, looking at every stage of denim production. The collection is especially exciting as it contains H&M’s first 100% recycled cotton jeans, made from 80% post-industrial waste and 20% post-consumer waste. There’s also denim that’s cotton-free, made from renewable man-made fibres, as well as water-saving dyes and lower impact denim washes that are 3rd party verified for their lower water usage, chemical, and energy consumption.

For the women’s collection, wide and loose jeans have a 90s throwback feel, while Lee’s classic Rider jacket is recut with an oversized cocoon shape. Denim corsets add a feminine edge, while dungarees and overshirts bring the functional workwear vibe, alongside Texloop™ RCOT™ Recycled Cotton jersey pieces for the full Lee x H&M look.

For the men’s collection, workwear jackets are a wardrobe essential with Lee’s true authenticity of design. Relaxed fit five pocket jeans are cut from 100% recycled cotton, while relaxed carpenter jeans are made with water-saving dyes and 100% Tencel™ Lyocell cellulosic sewing threads. There are workwear dungarees, denim bucket hats and tote bags, as well as heavyweight jersey pieces to complete the sustainably mad collection. The kids collection features Lee’s classic Rider jacket, cut with slightly cocooning shape. Jersey pieces play with the heritage of Lee’s world famous logo including items like relaxed t-shirts and hoodies with pops of color.

Posted: February 4, 2021

Source: H&M