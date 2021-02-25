Grunt Style Officially Licensed To Sell Air Force And Space Force Apparel

SAN ANTONIO — February 24, 2021 — Online patriotic lifestyle retailer Grunt Style has contracted with the United States Air Force and Space Force to offer officially licensed apparel. With the new product line, Grunt Style now carries licensed apparel for all five military branches of the Department of Defense.

The agreement adds to Grunt Style’s wide selection of military licensed attire. Now, in addition to Army, Navy, and Marine Corps clothing, customers can choose from a selection of Air Force and Space Force t-shirts, ranging in size from small to 3XL, all made with 100% cotton and proudly printed in Carol Stream, Illinois. Everything comes with Grunt Style’s lifetime guarantee.

“Grunt Style was founded with a very clear mission: To instill pride in self, in military, and in country,” said Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style. “As part of that, it was important to ensure all branches of our armed forces are represented within our product line. With our new Air Force and Space Force apparel, we have options for everyone, no matter which branch of military they serve in or support. Our customers have been asking for this, and we’re proud to deliver.”

Additional officially licensed Space Force and Air Force prints and styles, including hoodies, will be added later this year.

Posted February 25, 2021

Source: Grunt Style