Generational Equity Advises Global Neckwear Marketing In Its Sale To The Wahconah Group

DALLAS — February 8, 2021 — Generational Equity, a mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Global Neckwear Marketing, Inc. to The Wahconah Group, Inc. The acquisition closed January 22, 2021.

Located in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Global Neckwear Marketing (GNM) designs, manufactures, markets, and wholesales the Rivetz of Boston™ brand of neckwear and other private label custom items. The Rivetz of Boston™ line is known for its fine traditional and fashion forward designs. In addition to neckwear, the Company has expanded its line to include silk knit ties, suspenders, women’s scarves, ribbon belts, hair accessories, custom jewelry, and fabric wallets; all using custom school and corporate logos.

The Wahconah Group, located in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held corporation providing end to end services; design, source, manufacture, sell, clean and repair apparel and accessories. As a marketing and sales-oriented apparel company, The Wahconah Group, designs, sources, manufactures and sells lifestyle apparel, currently on a limited basis.

With the acquisition of Global Neckwear Marketing, it will now be able to expand its product lines and marketing efforts, particularly for a variety of branded products and apparel for various organizations and retail outlets. The Global Neckwear operations will relocate to facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. Wahconah’s Tactical Services Division in North Carolina provides custom cleaning, decontamination, repair and restoration services for the global defense, security, and first-responder markets.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Jeff Carignan, with the support of Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director James Carr established the initial relationship with GNM.

“Having both a motivated buyer and seller made this deal possible under the most trying circumstances. It was my pleasure to work with each party to a mutually satisfactory deal,” said Carignan.

Posted February 8, 2021

Source: Generational Equity