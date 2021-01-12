Columbia Sportswear Appoints Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia Brand

PORTLAND, Ore. — January 11, 2021 — Columbia Sportswear Co. today announced the appointment of Tim Sheerin as senior vice president of U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.

In his new role, Sheerin will report to Franco Fogliato, executive vice president, Global Omni-Channel.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience in commercial leadership,” Fogliato said. “His background in strategy, coupled with his years catalyzing high-performance teams, will help us accelerate growth for the Columbia brand in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior to joining Columbia, Sheerin spent twenty years in various senior-level sales and strategy roles at Nike. In his most recent role as vice president of North America Sales, he led Nike’s wholesale business across Nike and Jordan brands, supporting all product lines and categories for North America.

“In his new role, Tim is poised to consolidate the strong leading position of the Columbia brand with his knowledge of the U.S. market and extensive network of relationships with customers,” Fogliato said. “We could not be happier to kick off the year with a leader of his caliber.”

Posted January 12, 2021

Source: Columbia