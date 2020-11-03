3DLOOK Introduces 3D Body Scanning Lab To Provide Unique Body Data Points To Apparel Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif. — 3DLOOK LLC, the company behind a patented mobile body scanning technology for the apparel industry, is announcing the 3D Body Scanning Lab, built to provide the most comprehensive set of unique body data points to fashion brands and retailers.

The Scanning Lab will assist the R&D and data science teams in collecting unique body measurement and shape data of more than 1 million data points per scan, which includes measurements, textures and positions. This data will be used to conduct highly specialized research on each specific body part and train their neural networks and ML algorithms for maximum accuracy. The 3D Body Scanning Lab will help create custom body measurement solutions that generate accurate size and fit recommendations of apparel, and allow 3DLOOK to focus on new segments, like the intimates sector or swimwear.

How does it work?

3D Body Scanning Lab utilizes infrared depth sensors to make a precise digital copy of the human body and extracts 100+ data points, which are then used to train the neural networks and improve the algorithm behind 3DLOOK’s body measurement solutions to minimize discrepancy while contactlessly measuring customers.

“This is a huge step in empowering apparel companies in different verticals with size and fit recommendations,” said Alex Arapov, cofounder and CPO, 3DLOOK. “For example, 3D Body Scanning Lab allows us to improve our technology for subsequent implementation of such solutions as bra size recommendations to end-consumers. All we need is two snaps on any smartphone and any background. The Scanning Lab allows us to ‘see through clothes’ and optimize the algorithm: our suite of solutions processes the photos of a fully dressed customer to assess the pressure of bras on a body, and then adjusts fit recommendations accordingly.”

Posted November 10, 2020

Source: 3DLOOK