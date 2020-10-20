Proviz Partners With HLC To Expand North American Distribution

LONDON — October 20, 2020 — Proviz Sports, a specialist in premium reflective apparel, has expanded and strengthened its global distribution across North America through a partnership with HLC.

Proviz, which distributes its award winning products to more than 30 countries across the globe, has appointed the iconic North American cycling distributor to handle its products in Canada from this fall.

Starting from its humble beginning in 2008 in London, Proviz has become an international award-winning sports brand, that enables cyclists of all abilities to feel safe and seen while riding on the roads. Proviz has also expanded its collection to include premium reflective running, outdoor and athleisure products. With all Proviz garments rooted in performance, functionality and visibility; the British brand has become the benchmark and market authority on high visibility apparel and reflectively technology.

Anthony Langly-Smith, cofounder of Proviz, said: “We’re delighted to have the support and expertise of HLC to help us strengthen and expand our offering into Canada. This, combined with our strong U.S. presence has us well-positioned to help new and existing cyclists across North America.”

“Proviz hits the mark when it comes to apparel consumers and dealers are looking for in Canada. We are very excited with this new offering. By combining Proviz’s product strength & HLC’s distribution strength, the brand will quickly see success in Canada” said Stephanie Monaco, senior product manager at HLC.

Posted October 20, 2020

Source: Proviz