Good Day Partners With Payless Expanding Product Categories Into PPE

MIAMI — October 27, 2020 — Good Day is excited to announce today its partnership with Payless, the footwear retailer with a 60-plus-year heritage, to provide high quality masks that are made in the USA as part of the brand’s return to the U.S. market with an extended product offering across apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Good Day is a small business known for designing and producing high quality products that are made in the USA. Together with Payless, the new partnership allows Good Day not only to expand its reach, but also introduce a new category to the Payless shopper, with the style and value they already know and love. Kicking off during these challenging times, the partnership gives way to the importance of quality apparel that addresses the culturally relevant causes today’s consumers face, offering a product they can feel good about purchasing and wearing.

“At Payless, we’ve always put our customer first and at the heart of everything we do,” said Matt Lafone, COO at Payless. “In unprecedented times like these, we are privileged to have had the opportunity to return to the North American market with new product categories, and are excited to offer our US consumers effective and affordable PPE products, made right here in the USA, at a time when value couldn’t be more important.”

Offering an array of masks for both adults and children, families across America can shop the Good Day Mask collection available in various styles, prints and colors for $7.99 a piece on Payless.com.

“By partnering with small businesses like us at Good Day, Payless is showcasing their commitment to quality and bringing new, exciting products to their customers,” said Jennifer Song, president of Good Day. “Our shared vision for charitable giving is what really cemented our partnership. We are proud we have been able to provide thousands of masks through their Powered by Payless initiative, which donated devices, shoes, meals and masks to schools across the country for the 2020/2021 year, and know it’s only the beginning of much more to come.”

Posted October 27, 2020

Source: Payless