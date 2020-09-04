Polygiene Takes First Steps With Dr. Scholl’s

MALMÖ, Sweden — September 4, 2020 — Dr. Scholl’s®, the most trusted brand in foot care, is now teaming up with odor-controlling specialist Polygiene to keep its premium insoles fresh from odor and microbes.

Moving forward, Dr. Scholl’s® insoles will combine two Polygiene technologies – antibacterial Stays Fresh Technology and Odor Crunch® treatment – to stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria. “We are looking forward to elevating the value proposition of our hardest working insole with the addition of Polygiene technology.” says Kate Godbout, SVP of Marketing at Dr. Scholl’s®.

The first product to incorporate this new offering is the Dr. Scholl’s® Massaging Gel Work Insole. Designed for people who work on their feet all day, these insoles give you energizing comfort so you can do more at work and at home. Patented gel waves cushion your feet, absorb shock, and get rid of your achy feet and legs even when standing on hard floors all day long. The addition of the combination treatment from Polygiene will ensure these insoles inhibit and guard against the growth of odors from bacteria and fungi, keeping the products fresh and hygienic.

“Everyone here in North America knows Dr. Scholl’s®,” says Hans Bergman, Sales Director for Polygiene. “We are impressed with their long history of adding know-how and technology to help you move better from the ground up. And now writing in Polygiene as the next chapter in their story, feels fantastic.”

Dr. Scholl’s® has a wide array of offerings with benefits that range from foot comfort to cooling, arch support to ingrown toenail pain relief. Polygiene technologies will eventually be incorporated into the broader portfolio of Dr. Scholl’s® insoles for everyday walking shoes.

Posted September 4, 2020

Source: Polygiene AB