Kenneth Cole Announces Collaboration With Kane 11 Socks

NEW YORK CITY— August 24, 2020 — Kenneth Cole and KANE 11 today announced the launch of a collaboration of perfect fitting no-show socks in individual shoe sizes. The socks come in seven exact sizes — 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The partnership was established to highlight the brands’ common goal of combining innovation, style and comfort. Kenneth Cole creates modern, versatile, and functional clothing, shoes and accessories that aim to make daily dressing effortless. When these socks are paired with the brand’s best-selling, classic Liam sneakers, it becomes the ultimate comfort system. The sneaker has a fully cushioned inner sole with soft leather uppers, and the lines are sleek and fashionable, perfect to be worn with no show socks.

KANE 11 is a growing sock company in America and has revolutionized socks by initiating a new standard of fit by creating socks in exact shoe sizes. Most men’s socks come in expansive size ranges like 9-13 or one-size-fits-all. The precise fit of these no-shows guarantees they won’t fall down or bunch up in the toe and they stay where you want them 24/7. The perfect fit delivers optimal comfort and performance.

KANE 11 X Kenneth Cole socks come four to a pack with one of each color — black, white, navy and grey.

Posted August 24, 2020

Source: KANE 11