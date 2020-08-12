Corridor Partners With Pantone To Create A More Sustainable, Digital Creation Process

CARLSTADT, N.J. — August 11, 2020 — Pantone LLC, the global authority on color and provider of professional color tools for designers, announced its partnership with menswear brand, Corridor, to streamline its color and design process with Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) integrated design solution. Corridor, an independent menswear brand, focuses on contemporary American clothing, natural fibers, and responsible design and tailoring. Corridor leveraged Pantone’s FHI tools to create a portable, global design ecosystem in response to the accelerated need for designers to adapt to a new workflow amidst COVID-19.

The evolution of the manufacturing process in design has increasingly become more digital as calls for a more sustainable process – i.e. cutting down on waste and carbon emissions traditionally generated in the sampling process, has become a major priority in the fashion and home furnishings industries as a whole. In addition, the pandemic has shifted the way people work and communicate in design, limiting travel and enforcing communication digitally. As a result, designers have had to fill-in the gaps of communication for color and creation through a seamlessly integrated process leveraging physical and digital design tools.

Dan Snyder, creator of Corridor, wanted to remain committed to the brand’s focus on “making beautiful things” despite these new shifts and needed a mobile color development process that would allow him to convert the beauty he saw while in nature into something that could be communicated with his global suppliers. Snyder was able to create his own portable design ecosystem that adapted to his design needs using Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors product suite. Snyder began his process by using the Pantone Connect mobile app, which provides digital access to all the Pantone libraries, to capture his inspirations, create the perfect color harmonies and translate them into Pantone colors. Additionally, Snyder needed to communicate these colors to his global suppliers and did so by using the Pantone FHI Cotton Planner and Cotton Swatch Card standards. With this integrated design solution, Dan was not only able to convert his inspiration from nature into fashion, but also create major cost savings and waste reduction as a result.

“Using the Pantone FHI system has doubled the speed of our design process and cut costs significantly. Normally, we would need 4-5 strike offs/dyes in order to hit our color. With Pantone, we typically achieve the color we need in the first dye lot. Additionally, using the Pantone Connect app in combination with swatch cards, we are able to clearly communicate with our dye house/factory on the agreed color and as a result have been able to reduce waste and carbon emissions by not shipping fabrics across the world. We are extremely excited to be working with Pantone and feel equipped to handle our increasingly digital workflow,” says Dan Snyder, Corridor.

With color accuracy being at the forefront of Pantone’s capabilities, Pantone’s Fashion, Home, + Interiors design tools offer:

Over 3,000 colors curated specially for the Fashion, Home + Interiors market ensuring market relevance. The Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors color standards are available in multiple formats, including cotton, polyester, nylon, paint-on-paper, and metallic.

A wide range of color and design solutions meet evolving design needs. Whether it’s designing a new fashion collection from the kitchen counter or a limited-edition footwear line with a business partner 500 miles away, Pantone has the tools to fit every designer’s needs. The Pantone Fashion, Home + Interior product line offers color tools for working from home, the studio, and even the production floor. Not only are the FHI tools equipped to support unique physical workspaces, but also each tool includes digital complements to connect your designs and your teams globally.

New design technologies that enable new color innovations. Having digital access to each of Pantone’s entire collection of colors enables designers to seamlessly streamline digital and physical workflows. Spectral data support ensures fast turnaround and accurate, on-schedule production.

“While digital transformation has continually been a discussion, the industry needed to adapt faster than anticipated to provide a more efficient and sustainable process for the way we work today. Pantone is dedicated to creating an environment where designers can have integrated solutions that will enable them to easily shift between physical and digital design whenever and wherever needed. With Pantone being the global language and translator of color, we are excited to continue to innovate alongside our fellow designers and be the go-to partner for all creatives at every step of their process – from inspiration to creation,” says Shantel Sullivan (Pantone FHI Product Manager)

To provide designers with color tools and understanding to cope with the evolution of the creation process in design, Pantone will also be introducing a spotlight series on the Future of Work in design through additional designer partnerships, workshops, and conversations with the design community to discuss the tension points in their process, how the color and design process have evolved, as well as trends that have emerged in this new age and the best way to communicate color as a result.

Posted August 12, 2020

Source: Pantone LLC