Longratex Renews Partnership With Gerber To Enable Dual Workflows – Customization And Mass Production

NEW YORK — July 13, 2020 — For 32 years, apparel manufacturer, Longratex, has relied on Gerber Technology’s innovative solutions for their baby and children’s brand, Patachou, and women’s brand, Sophia Kah. With Gerber’s unique end-to-end solution, Longratex is able to manufacture over 2,000 pieces daily and also meet the challenge of customization. By leveraging Gerber Technology’s innovations, which include 2D/3D CAD solution, AccuMark®, sophisticated cut planning solution, AccuPlan™, and nesting solution, AccuNest™, as well as the Gerber Paragon® and automated spreading, Longratex has the agility and flexibility necessary to adapt to the world around them and meet every challenge they encounter, whether it’s customized, short run or mass production. Since using Gerber’s robust suite of software solutions, Longratex has been able to increase productivity by 50%, improve fabric economy by 3-5%, and boost efficiency by about 50%.

COVID-19 has acted as an accelerator for eCommerce and customization, forcing manufacturers to completely re-evaluate their supply chain. By leveraging digital technologies, Longratex implemented a flexible and agile workflow, beginning with online ordering, that allowed customization, shortened production cycles and accelerated time to market. With Gerber’s solutions, Longratex effectively meets the need for on-demand products while still being able to mass produce when necessary.

“Today, digitalizing the supply chain is the only viable option for manufacturers to efficiently produce on-demand garments,” said Theo Ostendorf, Vice President & General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa of Gerber Technology. “Our end-to-end solution empowers both on-demand and mass production, allowing companies of all sizes to conquer any challenge they may face.”

Founded in 1988, Longratex has the broad manufacturing know-how to successfully provide over 600 retail stores in Portugal and the UK with products of the highest quality at an affordable price while also managing their own children’s wear and women’s wear brands. The manufacturer credits much of its success to their skilled workforce and Gerber’s advanced innovative solutions.

“The full integration of our Gerber cutting room with the AccuMark Platform was essential when we decided to launch our own brands seven years ago,” said Paulo Campos, General Manager of Longratex. “We were adding more and more small series, and even customized elements, to the fundament of mass production. We needed an integrated solution to increase productivity and responsiveness.”

“Gerber has responded fully to our needs of training, assistance, and innovation, which encourages continuity in the business relationship,” said Campos. “Through the new solutions presented to the market challenges, Gerber has given us reason to believe that it remains the right technology partner to support us in this new digital era.”

Posted July 13, 2020

Source: Gerber Technology