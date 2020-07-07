HanesBrands Leader Gerald Evans Recognized As 2020 Most Admired CEO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — July 7, 2020 — HanesBrands today announced its CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr. has been recognized as a most-admired CEO in the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, region with a 2020 C-Suite Award from the Triad Business Journal.

Evans, a native of Florence, S.C, joined HanesBrands in 1983 after earning his MBA from the University of South Carolina. He served in a variety of roles, including international assignments and COO, before taking the helm as CEO in 2016.

“Gerald has been an invaluable member of the HanesBrands team during his 37 years of dedicated service,” said Ronald L. Nelson, the company’s chairman of the board. “Under his leadership, the company has expanded its geographic footprint; broadened its portfolio of premium brand offerings; and pioneered product, process and supply chain innovation to help transform Hanes into the world’s largest everyday basic apparel company.”

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans led the company’s effort to help fight the spread of the disease by converting production of apparel to production of more than 450 million washable and reusable all-cotton face masks. Evans also marshaled the company’s apparel design and manufacturing expertise to quickly fulfill the critical need of the U.S. government for more than 20 million medical gowns distributed to hospitals and healthcare facilities. HanesBrands is now manufacturing reusable fabric non-medical-grade fabric face masks, which are available to businesses and consumers.

“I am truly honored to be recognized with this award, but even more proud to represent HanesBrands’ 60,000-plus employees in North Carolina and around the globe,” Evans said. “What our amazing team has been able to accomplish through the years, even during some of the most challenging circumstances, has never ceased to impress me. That’s why this award is as much theirs as it is mine — and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Under Evans’ leadership, the company has increased earnings per share, strengthened its balance sheet, generated organic sales growth, increased annual revenue to nearly $7 billion, and generated a record $2.1 billion in cumulative operating cash flow over the past three years. Evans has guided rapid growth of the company’s international commercial operations, overseen the doubling of annual global Champion brand sales to nearly $2 billion, and championed increased consumer-directed sales with 25 percent of total revenue now occurring online or through brand stores.

Evans is an active member of the CEO Roundtable, a business group of company presidents, owners, and CEOs. He sits on the Valvoline board of directors and is a member of the group’s compensation and governance and nominating committees. During his tenure at HanesBrands, Evans and his wife, Lee, have been key leaders in the community, giving both their time and resources to support many organizations and initiatives.

Evans has announced he will be stepping down as HanesBrands CEO effective August 3, 2020. Evans will oversee the leadership transition and remain as an advisor to the company through 2021. Stephen B. Bratspies, who most recently served as chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc., will succeed Evans as HanesBrands CEO.

Posted July 7, 2020

Source: HanesBrands