SOURCING at MAGIC and FOOTWEAR SOURCING Debut Global Digital Trade Event Alongside USA-Focused Physical Show This Fall

LAS VEGAS — June 22, 2020 — Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of fashion industry trade event MAGIC, announced today the return of its smaller physical sourcing and supply chain event, SOURCING at MAGIC, along with the launch of a new sourcing and supply chain specific digital trade event.

SOURCING at MAGIC and FOOTWEAR SOURCING, the largest fashion sourcing and supply chain events serving the fashion apparel, footwear, and accessory markets, will launch the digital trade event on September 15, 2020, running through December 15, 2020. Aligning with this 3-month digital trade event, SOURCING at MAGIC will also host a Made in the USA-focused physical event in Las Vegas from September 30, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

The soon-to-launch digital trade event will give sourcing professionals, designers, and production teams access to SOURCING at MAGIC’s established international community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, online. Attendees will be able to intuitively browse the digital marketplace through various search filter options in an easy-to-use platform designed with the fashion sourcing and supply chain professional in mind. Online exhibitors will be able to fully customize and showcase their digital company profiles, implement lead generation, connect with attendees through integrated video conferencing and direct messaging, as well as access data analytic reports directly from their dashboardits physical counterpart, SOURCING at MAGIC’s digital trade event will also feature expert-driven exclusive content and resources to educate both attendees and exhibitors.

“We are thrilled to launch this new digital marketplace where, for the first time for our buyers, they will have the opportunity to connect with an even larger global network of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers dynamically and instantaneously 24/7,” says Andreu David, event manager of SOURCING at MAGIC. “It’s going to be a huge value-add for our global fashion community.”

Complementing this digital trade event, SOURCING at MAGIC will also host a carefully reconsidered and reimagined physical event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Featuring modified hours and a curated selection of domestic suppliers, SOURCING at MAGIC’s updated physical fall event is designed to cater to domestic exhibitors and attendees, while strictly adhering to local and national health and safety guidelines.

Due to international restrictions regarding COVID-19, SOURCING at MAGIC’s physical event will focus on domestic companies and US-represented importers only. Las Vegas marketplace attendees can expect to see a lineup of 50 U.S. based companies onsite at Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall, as well as an international resource center where they can connect digitally to global suppliers.

“As much as we wish we could execute our normal sourcing event with over 30 countries, we are excited for this opportunity to highlight our incredible U.S. fashion manufacturing community,” says Kelly Helfman, president of MAGIC. “The digital event, which will be open for commerce before, during, and after the physical show, will be the perfect complement to the smaller, physical event.”

Posted June 23, 2020

Source: Sourcing at MAGIC