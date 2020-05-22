Gerber Empowers Nine Line To Produce Thousands Of Medical-Grade Masks Per Day

NEW YORK — May 22, 2020 — Nine Line Apparel has partnered with Gerber Technology and Top Value Fabric to develop several types of protective masks to ensure the health and safety of millions. The global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) has put millions of lives at risk, including first responders, military members, essential workers, and those that are immunocompromised. With many masks out of stock and prices escalating rapidly, it has been incredibly difficult for consumers to get the protection they need.

“We are so proud to support our customers in every way possible as they develop creative and innovative solutions to the current PPE shortage,” said Pete Doscas, VP and General Manager Americas of Gerber Technology. “Nine Line Apparel is working tirelessly to ensure everyone has access to effective protective equipment that they can be sure is going to keep them safe.”

Nine Line Apparel is an American lifestyle brand founded by patriots for patriots. In the military, a Nine Line is a medevac request for a soldier that is injured on the battlefield and since 2012 the Georgia-based company has embodied the patriotism, hope, and trust that a Nine Line represents by supporting those in need and encouraging others to do the same.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and caused a global shortage of PPE, Nine Line Apparel stayed true to their core values and immediately jumped in to protect the nation’s heroes by producing several types of face coverings, including a 100% reusable, medical grade mask of medical grade TPE. The mask comes with a 10 pack of replacement filters to ensure breathable, comfortable and effective protection.

Nine Line contacted Gerber Technology to assist them in finding a state-of-the-art facility that would allow them to produce quickly and efficiently. After learning about Nine Line’s needs such as fabric width, roll size, quantity, and packaging requirements, Gerber connected them with Integrated Textile Solutions. By leveraging two multi-ply GERBERcutters and a multi-ply GERBERspreader™ at the Integrated Textile Solutions facility, Nine Line is able to produce 2,000 masks and 100,000 replacement filters per day with the capacity to produce up to 5 million masks and 50 million filters in one month.

“The only way we’re going to get through this pandemic is if everyone works together and we are so lucky to have such an amazing network,” said Tyler Merritt, CEO of Nine Line Apparel. “Gerber has been incredibly helpful throughout this entire process by helping us find a facility to produce at and connecting us with our partners.”

In addition to the reusable masks, Nine Line is also working with a fellow U.S. manufacturer to provide consumers with a one-size-fits-all mask at cost. For each mask sold, Nine Line will be donating a mask to a frontline worker in need.

Posted May 22, 2020

Source: Gerber Technology