SHIMA SEIKI Releases Data For Several More Knitted Masks

WAKAYAMA, Japan — April 24, 2020 — In light of the worldwide shortage of surgical masks due to the continuing spread of the CoVID-19 coronavirus infection, flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan has released knitting data for 9 more versions of knitted masks to be produced on a variety of its computerized knitting machines. These are in addi- tion to the various mask data the company has been releasing by the company since 19th March, bringing the total number of versions of the masks to 19.

Data released this time consists of cotton masks to be produced on both WHoLEGARMEnT® knitting machines as well as conventional shaping machines. one type of WHoLEGARMEnT® mask data is meant for production on SWG041n2, SWG061n2 and SWG091n2, as well as on the rest of SHIMA SEIKI’s compact WHoLEGARMEnT® knitting machines also known as “WHoLEGARMEnT® Mini” machines that are suited to production of small accessory items, in 15 gauge. Another type of WHoLEGARMEnT® mask data is meant for production on the MACH2XS series flagship WHoLEGARMEnT® knitting machines featuring four needle beds, in 15L. Shaped knit mask data is meant for production on SVR093SP as well as the rest of SHIMA SEIKI’s computerized knitting machine lineup equipped with the moveable sinker system, in 14 gauge. Users with machines that match the above criteria can download the mask data from the SHIMA SEIKI Users’ Site, an archive featuring over 10,000 knit samples for use by SHIMA SEIKI customers. By releasing mask data for a range of different machines, the company aims to alleviate the shortage of masks as much as it can by allowing produc- tion of masks by as many of its customers as possible. With this release smaller sizes for children have now become available as well, in 3 sizes.

Each of the masks whose data is released this time is a 3D form-fitted mask providing superior fit and comfort. Integral ear straps that are knitted along with the mask portion reduces stress on the ears, and require no further sewing for quick response production. A filter-pouch is knitted-in for inserting commercially available virus filters and other filtra- tion fabrics. Holes are also knitted-in for insertion of wires that provide further adjustment for improved fit.

Knitted cotton masks can be washed and reused repeatedly. It should be noted however that unlike common non- woven surgical masks, knit masks do not have virus- and pollen-filtration functionality. Their main use is for prevention of spray from coughing and sneezing, and for reducing exposure to allergens.

Mask Data Details

Release date: Friday, 24th April 2020 10:00AM Japan Time

Download location: SHIMA SEIKI Users’ Site www.shimaseiki.com/user/samplesearch/

Sample no.: WHoLEGARMEnT® mask

M1508W00S (S size)

M1508W00M (M size)

Y5706W00S (S size)

Y5706W00M (M size)

Shaped knit mask

I2263S00S (S size)

I2263S00M (M size)

I2263S0K1 (Kids’ S size)

I2263S0K2 (Kids’ M size)

I2263S0K3 (Kids’ L size)

Machines supported: WHoLEGARMEnT® mask production (M1508W00S, M1508S00M) WHoLEGARMEnT® “Mini” machines

SWG041

SWG041n, SWG061n, SWG091n

SWG041n2, SWG061n2, SWG091n2

WHoLEGARMEnT® mask production (Y5706W00S, Y5706W00M)

MACH2XS series WHoLEGARMEnT® knitting machines

MACH2XS103, MACH2XS123, MACH2XS153

Shaped knit mask production

SVR093SP computerized knitting machine and

other conventional shaping machines

equipped with moveable sinker system

Gauge supported:

WHoLEGARMEnT® mask production (M1508W00S, M1508S00M) 15G

WHoLEGARMEnT® mask production (Y5706W00S, Y5706W00M) 15L

Shaped knit mask production 14G

Posted April 24, 2020

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.