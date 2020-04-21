Optitex Acquired By Fog Software Group, A Division Of Constellation Software

TEL AVIV, Israel — April 17, 2020 — Optitex®, a global provider of integrated 2D & 3D CAD/CAM software solutions for the fashion and apparel, automotive, upholstery and industrial fabrics industries, today announced its recent acquisition by FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc.

Optitex will continue to operate as an independent company within FOG and will revert to its historic “Optitex” name and brand, allowing the company the strategic and operational freedom to focus on the unique and specific needs of its users. Optitex will continue to innovate its products, expand its suite of software solutions and services, and directly support its customers worldwide.

With Constellation Software’s long-term strategy to acquire, build and retain companies, Optitex will benefit from Constellation’s additional strategic support. Having completed over 500 acquisitions, Constellation Software brings a robust set of business best practices and investment strength to its portfolio companies to ensure their steady and continuous growth.

“This acquisition provides significant added-value to Optitex, its customers and partners. While retaining independence of business operations, we reinforce our strong commitment to innovative product development,” said Amir Lehr, CEO of Optitex. “This investment also shows a tremendous vote of confidence in both our team, and our technology, particularly in these challenging times. Optitex expects to achieve lasting business stability supported by Constellation’s long-term vision, and further benefit from Constellation’s financial support, networking opportunities and well-honed management best practices.”

“We are excited to enter the 3D digital design space and impressed with the product and market vision of the Optitex team. With our historic investment in similar companies in this market this reinforces our commitment to the segment, and we are very pleased to add Optitex to the FOG family,” said Sandy Scott, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Retail and Textile Technologies. “We look forward to supporting continued product innovation to create value for customers around the world.”

Posted April 17, 2020

Source: Optitex