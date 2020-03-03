SPESA To Host 2020 Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies Conference This April In Detroit

RALEIGH, N.C. — February 26, 2020 — The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its 10th Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Tuesday, April 7, in Detroit, bringing together both suppliers and manufacturers to discuss current and emerging innovation in the sewn products industry.

This is the first time SPESA will host an event in Detroit, a city with a rich history in American manufacturing. Coined the automotive capital of the world in the early 20th century because of its home to pioneers like Ford, Dodge, and Chrysler, Detroit has recently made way for new manufacturing initiatives in fashion and design. Notable brands like Carhartt, Shinola, and Tracy Reese are at the forefront of this charge, exploring new opportunities to combine traditional skills in sewing with industry innovations like automation and on-demand manufacturing.

“Detroit is a market that has been on our minds for a while now,” said SPESA’s President Michael McDonald. “It is a region that felt the full effects of offshoring and the economic crisis, but has demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent years. Because of its history, the city and its surrounding areas have the infrastructure to support a fully operating supply chain. Stakeholders, from automotive to apparel, are recognizing this and turning to Detroit as a new manufacturing hub.”

The Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference provides a unique platform for speakers and attendees to engage in an open dialogue and learn about new ideas, solutions, and technologies available for the sewn products industry. Beyond that, attendees will have an opportunity to address the current challenges facing their specific operations and identify solutions that support their business objectives. This year’s conference will continue to focus on the always-in-demand themes of automation and on-demand manufacturing, while also exploring what’s on the horizon for the new American factory and what the sewn products industry is doing beyond just traditional apparel.

“This is the 10th Advancements Conference for SPESA, signifying a very important milestone,” said SPESA Board Chairwoman Nina McCormack. “The sewn products industry has seen some remarkable change over the past several years — from new accomplishments in automation, to software offerings, and on-demand manufacturing. This Conference brings together leaders in the industry to highlight how these changes and innovations are impacting the work we do every day.”

The conference will be held at the historic Dearborn Inn, just ten minutes from downtown Detroit. Built in 1931, the hotel sits on the former grounds of the Ford Motor Company. A discounted room rate will be available for conference attendees until Monday, March 16 or until space runs out. Reservations can be completed here.

Registration for the conference is open now. A discounted early bird rate of $195 will be available until March 13, 2020, after which registration will be $235 per attendee. Registration includes a full day of education, breakfast, lunch, and an evening networking reception.

Posted March 3, 2020

Source: SPESA