Gerber Technology Using China Experience To Help Global Customers And Increase Production Of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

NEW YORK CITY — March 24, 2020 — Based on its successful initiative in China, Gerber Technology today announced the creation of the Gerber PPE Task Force and Resource Team to support their global customers and partners as they work to increase their production or transition to manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE). In a global context where COVID-19 inexorably continues to spread, the global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment needed to keep healthcare workers safe is a concern of everyone.

More than 300 manufacturers, including major global companies, rely on Gerber’s advanced software, hardware solutions and expertise to produce masks and other PPE. Over the last few months, Gerber has helped several customers transition into producing protective masks and other much needed medical supplies including Taglio Marchesini (Italy) and Shanghai Challenge Textile Co. Ltd.

“In what’s an unprecedented global emergency, all of us in the manufacturing industry need to work together to protect those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines,” said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. “With over 50 years of expertise, we are doing our part and helping companies quickly transition into manufacturing PPE just as we did for our customers in China a few weeks ago and helped apparel companies successfully transition to manufacturing masks and other personal protective equipment.”

The Gerber PPE Resource Team is made up of dedicated experts who can offer advice, share best practices, support and technology to produce certain types of masks as well as protective apparel and accessories including raw material procurement and on-site support.

The Gerber PPE Resource Team is available to support PPE manufacturing including:

Implementing pre-defined patterns and markers or defining fabric/sewing requirements.

Helping with the setup of cutter parameters specific to the selected fabrics.

Providing training, software, equipment and service technicians to ramp up production.

Changing over current production lines to the production of PPE.

Connecting supply and demand for PPE via our global ecosystem of customers and partners.

Introducing existing PPE manufacturers to those converting to PPE production.

We welcome customers and experts that are available to share their expertise and join the initiative. If you would like to join our experts to help increase or begin manufacturing PPE, please fill out this form: https://gerbertechnology.com/covid19.

Posted March 24, 2020

Source: Gerber Technology