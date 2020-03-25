Careismatic Brands Donates $1 Million In Cherokee And Dickies Scrubs To Hospitals For Front Line Healthcare Workers Caring For COVID-19 Patients

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — March 24, 2020 — In partnership with local, community-based, medical uniform stores nationwide, Careismatic Brands, the largest U.S. supplier of scrubs, today announced a donation of $1 million of Cherokee and Dickies branded scrubs to impacted hospitals across the country, specifically for healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19. In this challenging environment, healthcare workers on the front lines currently need to frequently change – even dispose of – their scrubs throughout the day in an effort to not contaminate themselves or others with the virus.

“In addition to a critical nationwide need for personal protective equipment, hospital healthcare workers on the front lines caring for COVID-19 patients are also in need of fresh scrubs,” said Mike Singer, Chief Executive Officer, Careismatic Brands, Inc.

“This donation is extremely meaningful and will have great impact on our front line healthcare workers serving patients with COVID-19. Careismatic Brands is the leader in medical apparel and they have been a strong and dedicated partner to healthcare for decades. We are grateful to be a part of this donation program,” said David Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

“We are in an ideal position to help meet demand, as well as give back to healthcare workers who are bravely caring for COVID-19 patients with great personal sacrifice. Allocating needed supplies to many hospitals across the U.S. requires a solid infrastructure combined with supply chain leadership to properly flow supply and avoid significant overages in some areas and dangerous undersupply to others. We are honored to step up as a company in this time of need,” stated Singer.

Careismatic Brands will be working with state governments and key hospital supply chain/procurement/purchasing professionals to connect them with local, community-based retail partners to deliver the scrubs in increments of 12 to 120 units, directly to where they are needed most.

To receive these free scrubs, the company requests that hospital executives email Careismatic Brands at Scrubs@Careismatic.com. Requests should include the hospital name, hospital contact and cell phone, hospital delivery address, and the quantity requested for each women’s, men’s and unisex scrubs plus the size range needed in tops, pants and jackets in each size (regular/petite/tall in XXS/S/M/L/XL/2X/3X/4X/5X). Careismatic Brands will do its best to meet specific requests, based upon available remaining inventory quantities.

Cherokee and Dickies scrubs by Careismatic Brands are sold in local, community-based retail specialty stores and online commerce sites selling high-quality, trusted branded scrubs. These stores most often are owned by local health care workers, their families and friends. As the scrubs market share leader, Careismatic Brands has deep inventories of multiple brands of scrubs in its Dallas, TX distribution center with additional supplies flowing daily.

Posted March 25, 2020

Source: Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly Strategic Partners, Inc.)