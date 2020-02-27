TINTEX @ Première Vision Presents Naturally Advanced Evolution

PARIS — February 27, 2020 — Thanks to its renown expertise, premium collaborations with some of the most influential fashion brands and an array of international awards, Jersey manufacturer TINTEX has established itself as a global leader in smart innovation. The commitment to support brands in creating responsible collections is interwoven into his motto Naturally Advanced.

At Première Vision the company presents its S/S 2021 collection and a new strategic approach to make the world a better place, a garment at a time. “That’s why we decided to update our statement-motto in Naturally Advanced Evolution: a promise and an invitation to work together to develop further collections combining an environment-driven approach with cutting-edge technology.” Says Ricardo Silva, Head of Operations of TINTEX.

“Textile producers and fashion brands should develop their partnership in a much more collaborative way.” Say at TINTEX. In a move towards his partners, the company has re- organised its products collection into 4 distinct categories and further evolved its production process in order to guarantee the highest quality and performance of its fabrics and, at the same time, to become more competitive and to allow its clients to orientate better and easily find the most suitable and practical solution.

COLLECTION focuses on seasonal proposals while EXPRESSIONS includes a range for all-year- round collections. The PROJECTS experimental category comprises cutting-edge research designs that haven’t reached the market yet and are able to inspire out-of-the-box collections. ESSENTIALS is the solid base of TINTEX’ world; it features all the most successful basic items – ready to order and deliver.

As a demonstration of the positive collaborations with brands that are already ongoing, TINTEX share the unique stories of:

Hanro: the “Balance Shirt” is made of 100% TencelTM fabric by TINTEX enriched by the premium Naturally Clean finishing and thereby the basic shirt for everyday wear – it’s high-quality, functional and has a relaxed, comfortable fit. “These days, consumers are looking for versatile clothing that you can wear from desk to the gym.” explains Claudia Brugger Product manager Hanro International. The understated “Balance Shirt” by HANRO puts the focus on the basic, quality lyocell fabric, which ensures a soft drape and a subtle sheen.

J.Lindeberg was created around Johan Lindeberg’s vision of a modern lifestyle brand, built on progressive values, combining fashion and sport in a ground breaking way. Today Lindeberg offers versatile products designed for an active life always finding new ways of doing things; new materials, new design and new technologies. Focus is on details, fit and execution. The brand selects smart cotton knits by TINTEX in pure versions or in blend with TencelTM or recycled polyester.

Founded in 2008 by Abe Burmeister and Tyler Clemens, OUTLIER makes hardcore, performance-driven clothing that empowers the wearer to do more while owning less. The brand selected 100% smart cotton options by TINTEX to develop an experimental, box cut, heavyweight t- shirt unlike any other. At 8oz it’s very heavy for a tee, but thick cotton yarns knit at a low-gauge give the fabric a stand-off-the- body structure and hidden openness for wide ranging comfort. The t-shirt is enriched by a GOTS certified 100% Organic cotton RIB for the neck.

THE SS 2021 COLLECTION is imbued with sustainability, innovation and a collaborative attitude. The new range comprises 24 new references built focusing on responsible materials – including recycled or recyclable (100% same raw material), tactile finishes and active performances with smart and cutting-edge technical background. “The main area we developed for the S/S 2021 collection was carefully selected starting from the inputs we had from our partners during some of the most successful collaborations in the past 2 years,” adds Ana Eusebio, designer.

“S/S 2021 is all about NOW and NO WASTE. The key values of the improved production process have not been compromised: no season, no gender, upcycling and monochromatic.” Facts and figures? 25% of upcycling or reused stock materials, 33% optimization – e.g. substitution of conventional ingredients with more sustainable ones – and 42% of new articles.

Special focus of this season are:

TexloopTM by Circular Systems: TexloopTM is an innovative processing system that converts pre and post-consumer 100% cotton and cotton blend textile waste into recycled fiber, yarns and fabrics. Supreme Green Cotton® by Varvaressos: the new generation of smart cotton that saves up to 40% of water, born from an innovative and socially-responsible system granting sustainability from the cotton seed to the garment while supporting farmers and businesses at the foot of Mount Olympus. A pioneering satellite-powered drip irrigation system, Made in Europe and a set of influential eco-certifications that grant 100% traceable products and attest corporate responsibility.

And just to keep the conversation about sharing innovation at best, TINTEX is officially shading the light on its Coating Unit that, thanks to continuous investments, will be able to deliver Naturally Advance Solutions in terms of finishings, not just for TINTEX but also for woven producers that are aligned with the corporate commitment. Come to discover TINTEX portfolio of smartly developed coatings at its booth at Smart Creation, hall 3.

Continues Mr. Silva: “At TINTEX we believe that being a market leader is not a status, not a label or a throne, but a responsibility. The responsibility to innovate and to collaborate with designers, brands and other key players to give what consumers are asking out loud: sustainable fashion.”

