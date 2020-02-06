Hanesbrands Extends Successful Dreamwire Bra Innovation To Bali Brand To Address Consumers’ Top Bra Complaints

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — February 6, 2020 — HanesBrands is adding its successful DreamWire bra innovation into its third brand with the launch of Bali One Smooth U DreamWire collection that features no poke, no dig bra comfort.

The introduction of the Bali One Smooth U DreamWire collection provides more coverage for full-figured women and uses DreamWire’s encased and cushioned underwire that lies flat against the body to provide comfortable support.

“Two of the top consumer bra complaints are related to the discomfort caused by traditional underwire bras,” said Maria Teza, HanesBrands’ vice president and general manager for bras, including Bali intimate apparel. “We listened, and by expanding the DreamWire technology to Bali, we’re providing our full-figured consumers with an alternative that offers comfort without sacrificing support. DreamWire comfort has been very popular with our Hanes T-shirt bras and Maidenform pushup bras.”

The Bali One Smooth U DreamWire bras, which are now arriving at major retailers, offer sizes up to 42DD. The addition of the company’s smooth, silky fabric and fully adjustable stretch straps designed to stay in place provide a clean sculpted look to fit each woman’s unique body and eliminate ride-up.

Other benefits include a stitch-free neckline, all-around smoothing and support, and touches of lace detail at the center front and back for a feminine feel. The bras are offered in four basic colors – white, nude, black and gloss (lavender) – and two fashion colors – blue whimsy and blackberry jam.

Since HanesBrands introduced the DreamWire technology in its Hanes and Maidenform brands in 2019, consumers have responded positively.

Within the first six months of launch in June 2019, Hanes’ No Poke No Pinch DreamWire T-shirt bra became one of the top-10 best-selling styles within the brand’s bra assortment. The Maidenform Love the Lift DreamWire Push-Up bra become one of the brand’s top-10 styles within the first few weeks after launching in the fall of 2019.

“Building on the success of Hanes and Maidenform, Bali’s line extension continues to deliver on the company’s Innovate to Elevate strategy by providing imitate apparel that caters to the specific needs of all women,” Teza said. “We are excited to provide solution-driven technologies with styles made to create the perfect combination of versatility, support and comfort.”

HanesBrands differentiates fit, feel and fabric features across brands to cater to a wide range of consumers. The company’s innovation strategy leverages the capabilities of its large-scale global supply chain and brand strength to offer enhanced products at an accessible price.

Bali One Smooth U DreamWire, which retails for $44, is available nationwide in Kohl’s, Macy’s, JC Penney and other department stores, as well as online at OneHanesPlace and Amazon.

Source: HanesBrands