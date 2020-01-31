Nalgene Outdoor And Alternative Apparel Make A “Pledge To The Planet” At PROJECT Las Vegas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — January 31, 2020 — A shared commitment to empowering people to live more sustainable lifestyles has brought together Nalgene Outdoor, maker of reusable water bottles, and Alternative Apparel, clothing made from recycled materials, in a collaboration to reduce single-use plastic during PROJECT Las Vegas, one of the fashion industry’s largest events.

The initiative, called “Pledge to the Planet,” will reward attendees willing to bypass single-use plastic for the duration of the show with one free 32-ounce Nalgene reusable water bottle featuring Alternative Apparel’s popular camo or animal print. Pledge-takers will also receive a stylish “Wear the Difference” Alternative T-shirt made from recycled bottles.

“‘Pledge to the Planet’ was born from our companies’ shared goal to raise awareness that simple choices we make every day can have a positive impact on our planet,” says Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor.

“We are all about taking steps to make a positive impact on the environment we share,” says Michael Johnson, director of marketing for Alternative Apparel. “Whether it’s manufacturing our apparel both sustainably and responsibly as a company or choosing reusable bottles for hydration as individuals, we know our actions can make a difference. And we hope PROJECT Las Vegas attendees will join us in this effort.”

How to make a “Pledge to the Planet”

To take the pledge and receive a free Nalgene bottle and Alternative T-shirt, attendees can visit Alternative’s Booth #81534. Alternative will also sponsor a nearby water refill station so it easy for attendees to fill and refill their Nalgene bottles.

Two Brands Deeply Rooted in Sustainability

Both Nalgene Outdoor and Alternative Apparel are deeply rooted in sustainability.

Approximately 1.8 million plastic bottles recycled annually are used in Alternative Eco®Fabrics. In celebration of Alternative’s 25th birthday, the brand is launching six new eco fabrics as a reflection of their continued investment in protecting the environment. By 2021, Alternative is working to replace all virgin polyester with 100% recycled polyester in its manufacturing. More information available at www.alternativeapparel.com/our-promise .

More than 1,460 bottles are diverted from landfills annually if just one person drinks from a reusable bottle. To raise awareness for this simple behavior, Nalgene partners with Reverb on RocknRefill, a program at music festivals that has diverted 2.75 million single use bottles from landfills. Nalgene also launched The Nalgene Water Fund in 2019 to support access to clean water in communities across the USA.

Posted January 31, 2020

Source: Nalgene Outdoor