J.Jill, Inc. Appoints Jim Scully As Interim CEO: Linda Heasley Steps Down As President, CEO, And Member Of The Board

QUINCY, Mass. — December 5, 2019 — J.Jill, Inc. today announced the appointment of James (“Jim”) S. Scully, who currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of J.Jill, Inc. (the “Company”), as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Linda Heasley has stepped down as President, CEO and a member of the Board of J.Jill, Inc. The Board has begun a search process and Mr. Scully will serve as Interim CEO until the Board has identified a replacement.

“Jim is a retail industry veteran with a proven track record of working in complex environments and a deep understanding of J.Jill from his time on the Board,” said Michael Rahamim, Chairman of the Board. “We are confident in Jim’s ability to drive performance and ensure a seamless transition while we search for J.Jill’s next leader. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Linda for her contributions and dedication to J.Jill.”

Mr. Scully added, “As the Board evaluates potential successors, we will focus on our customer, product, operating fundamentals and financial discipline. We believe J.Jill has significant opportunities ahead and I look forward to working with our talented teams to stabilize the business and create value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Scully has over 20 years of experience in the retail sector and has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since August 2017. Mr. Scully previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Avon Products, Inc. Prior to his role at Avon Products, Inc., Mr. Scully served as Chief Operating Officer of J. Crew Group, Inc. He joined J. Crew in 2005 as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and later held the role of Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to his role at J. Crew, Mr. Scully spent eight years at Saks Incorporated, most recently serving as Executive Vice President – Human Resources and Strategic Planning. During his tenure at Saks Incorporated, Mr. Scully also held the positions of Senior Vice President – Strategic and Financial Planning, and Senior Vice President – Treasurer.

Posted December 5, 2019

Source: J.Jill, Inc.