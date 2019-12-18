Bali Intimate Apparel Brand Capitalizing On Successful Bra Innovation With Line Extension

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — December 18, 2019 — Intimate apparel brand, Bali, has introduced Comfort Revolution EasyLite panties and shapewear to complement one of its best-selling bra style introductions in a decade.

Designed with HanesBrands’ innovative SmoothTec fabric technology, the collection offers ultra-thin fabric that makes the garments virtually invisible under clothing and delivers 360-degree stretch and recovery that allow garments to flex to fit women’s unique bodies, maintain their shape and eliminate ride-up. The addition of the company’s Cool Comfort technology means that the fabric also wicks moisture for added comfort.

Bali EasyLite panties are being launched in hi-cut and brief styles in sizes up to 2XL and the EasyLite shape cami also is offered in sizes through 2XL.

“Bali’s EasyLite collection caters to the specific needs of all women with innovative, feminine designs that are functional and affordable while addressing two of the top undergarment complaints: lines and comfort,” said Maria Teza, vice president and general manager, Bali intimate apparel. “We are excited to expand the EasyLite collection, which offers women intimate apparel that supports their active lifestyles with total comfort.”

The introduction of EasyLite panties and shapewear follows the May 2019 introduction of Bali’s EasyLite wirefree bra featuring no hardware and sizes up to 3XL (46DD). During its first six months, the bra has quickly become one of Bali’s top-10 most popular styles. Additional growth is projected in 2020 as new colors are introduced.

“The launch of our EasyLite bra has been one of the most successful to date and by adding panties and shapewear, we are providing women with total comfort for their every need,” she added. “And we’re delivering on our company’s Innovate to Elevate strategy for growth.”

Hanes’ innovation strategy is to use the capabilities of its large-scale global supply chain and brand strength to offer enhanced products at an accessible price for large numbers of consumers.

Bali EasyLite panties retail for $13 per pair or three pairs for $33. Same as the collection’s bras, the panties are offered in the brand’s TruShade color palette, which delivers an inclusive range of shades to complement women of varying skin tones.

The shape cami is being offered in four colors – nude, black, sandshell and white – and retails for $44.

Both the panty and shapewear cami lines are available now across the nation in Kohl’s, Macy’s, JC Penney and other department stores, as well as online at OneHanesPlace and Amazon.

Posted December 18, 2019

Source: HanesBrands / Bali