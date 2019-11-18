Fashion Retailer Quiz Partners With True Fit To Enhance Customer Experience By Eliminating Fit And Sizing Guesswork

LONDON — November 18, 2019 — Quiz, the British fast fashion retailer, has partnered with fashion personalisation platform True Fit to integrate its True Confidence™ solution onto Quiz’s e-commerce site.

The solution, which supports Quiz’s strategy to enhance the shopping experience for all customers, is now available for customers to use when buying products within any of Quiz’s clothing collections, including the brand’s Curve and Petite ranges.

True Fit’s True Confidence™ solution uses data collected from Quiz and millions of anonymous shoppers to provide personalised fit ratings and size recommendations based on each consumer’s unique body shape and preferences. This helps customers to choose products they love in the right size for them; reducing the friction and disappointment felt by a customer when a garment doesn’t fit properly; and reducing returns.

Haroun Saleemi, Head of Ecommerce at Quiz, commented: “True Fit has helped us bring the confidence our customers feel with the in-store fitting room experience, online. By providing recommendations around size, style and fit for each individual shopper, together we can enhance our customers’ journeys with personally relevant experiences and ensure that they love and will keep their purchases.”

Fast fashion retail group Quiz delivers catwalk-style looks and the latest fashion, footwear and accessory trends at affordable prices. Founded in 1993, Quiz began trading with three stores in Scotland. Today, the retailer has over 250 stores and concessions in most of the major shopping centres and high streets across the UK, where it employs 1,000 members of staff, and also has more than 50 franchises in Europe and Asia.

Jessica Murphy, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at True Fit, said: “Retailers like Quiz are on a mission to instil confidence in their shoppers, regardless of the occasion, with the trendiest styles and flawless fits. Our mission at True Fit is to instil consumer confidence and loyalty, and we are excited to partner with leading retailer Quiz on this shared objective. We look forward to working with Quiz in bringing data-driven personalisation across their trend-conscious customer journey and creating exciting shopping experiences for all women”.

Posted November 18, 2019

Source: QUIZ