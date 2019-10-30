Revolutionizing Future Of Footwear: BASF And Mizuno Upscale Performance Training Shoes

TOKYO, Japan — October 30, 2019 — In line with its strategy to fuel the future of footwear with winning material solutions, BASF introduces Elastopan® polyurethane for the midsole of Mizuno’s new training footwear – TC-01 and TC-02. The high-performance material solution enables Mizuno’s ‘Center of Balance’ (COB) technology that accurately transmits information to the soles of the feet through activation bumps molded into the surface of the midsole. The training shoes TC-01 and TC-02, made with BASF’s PU materials, were developed to pursue improved balancing capabilities, and in turn, advance athletic performance.

“Balance is a key requirement for a wide variety of sports. By improving balance, we have made a positive impact on athletic performance and shaped the future of footwear,” said Mr. Natsuki Sato, Global Footwear Product Division, Mizuno Corporation. “Mizuno has always emphasized the importance of product innovation as a key growth driver for our company. Using BASF’s advanced material solution in the midsole’s new geometries has been pivotal in helping us to successfully produce the new training footwear.”

The new optimized polyurethane grade introduced in Mizuno’s new training footwear has high hydrolysis resistance and good bonding strength. Unlike conventional materials, BASF’s polyurethane materials can conform easily and seamlessly to the uneven shape of the activation bumps molded into the surface of the midsole.

“Innovation is a key pillar of BASF’s growth. BASF has always been committed to exciting the market with the best innovations for footwear brands at every level, and we have effectively done that again for Mizuno’s new training footwear,” said Manfred Pawlowski, Vice President, Consumer Industry, Performance Materials, BASF Asia Pacific. “Sharing a common goal of pursuing innovation and performance, we are confident that our polyurethane midsole, combined with Mizuno’s COB technology will maximize comfort and functionality in footwear applications.”

Mizuno’s new training footwear, TC-01, and TC-02 are available globally.

Source: BASF’s Performance Materials division