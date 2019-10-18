Kohl’s Launches Unprecedented Number Of Brands Just In Time For Holiday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — October 17, 2019 — Kohl’s celebrates the launch of a significant number of new brands joining its product portfolio during the fall and holiday seasons, offering newness at every turn for Kohl’s customers. Shoppers will discover new brands across product categories including new brands to Kohl’s, exciting collaborations and new partnerships with existing Kohl’s brands.

“We are thrilled to amp up newness and discovery across our stores and Kohls.com with a strong pipeline of new brands and partnerships to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As our product portfolio evolves, we are bringing new offerings in every department including women’s, men’s, home, and beauty to inspire shoppers this holiday season with a modernized, relevant merchandise assortment.”

The following brands have launched or will launch at Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com this year. While store locations offering each brand vary, customers can shop the full assortment of all brands online at Kohls.com.

Family

Fanatics: A long-term partnership with Fanatics to significantly broaden Kohl’s fan gear assortment online, including officially licensed men’s, women’s, and kids apparel, jerseys, hats, collectibles, and tailgating and novelty products, launched in September

ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection: Exclusive pet offerings from Ellen DeGeneres, featuring toys, beds, apparel, and accessories, launched in October

Women’s

Nine West: Footwear, handbags, jewelry, and an exclusive apparel collection featuring an expanded wear-to-work offering, launched in September

Cara Santana x Apt. 9*: Exclusive, limited-time apparel collaboration between actress and tastemaker Cara Santana and Kohl’s private label brand Apt. 9, featuring blazers, sweaters, pants, skirts, outerwear, and more, launched in October

Men’s

Caliville*: Men’s lifestyle apparel from country music star Brett Young, exclusively at Kohl’s, featuring a selection of short sleeve and long sleeve graphic tees, fleece, flannels, and joggers, launched in October

Home

Koolaburra by UGG: Exclusive home collection featuring a variety of luxury soft home products, including bedding and bathroom linens, throws and decorative pillows, launched in September

Scott Living at Kohl’s: Exclusive home offerings from HGTV’s Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, featuring modern home basics and décor, including furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen décor, and more, launched in October

Curated Brands: Curated by Kohl’s

In addition to these new brands in women’s, men’s and kids, Kohl’s also recently announced a cross-category platform for new brands called Curated by Kohl’s, launched in October. Beginning in 2020, Kohl’s will partner with Facebook on brand curation, identifying and engaging with brands that have built a strong online community on the social media platform. While the selection will refresh quarterly, the first selection of items include the following brands:

Adore Me: Bras, panties and sleepwear available in all sizes

East Adeline by Dia&Co: Versatile apparel, including statement pieces, modern prints, and closet staples available in sizes 14 – 32

Kid Made Modern: Craft kits and accessories, including on-the-go travel kits, jewelry kits, holiday decorating kits and various art supplies

Lovepop: Laser-cut pop-up cards for every occasion — from birthdays and anniversaries to holidays and “just because”

Luca + Danni: Iconic stacking bracelets

United by Blue: Eco-friendly bags, drinkware and reusable straw kits

Curated Brands: The Beauty Checkout

Kohl’s is proud to announce The Beauty Checkout, a rotating selection of products from emerging beauty and skincare brands, launched in October. Beginning in 2020, Kohl’s partnership with Facebook will also support The Beauty Checkout.

“We see the beauty category at Kohl’s as an opportunity for growth, and our nimble approach ensures we can quickly bring new trends to customers, as well as continually test emerging products and brands as part of our assortment,” said Robert Jezowski, Kohl’s vice president, divisional merchandise manager of beauty. “We are looking at many categories across the beauty department and one of the many trends we are launching at Kohl’s is CBD beauty products, including facial care, body care and topical creams, in select stores.”

While The Beauty Checkout selection will be refreshed quarterly, the first selection of items include the following brands:

Banila Co: clean skincare

Barefoot Scientist: footcare solutions, including blister prevention spray, pain relief cream, hydration therapy and more

Busy Beauty: showerless products, including dry shampoo, body wipes and shave gel

Cleo & Coco: natural deodorant

Dr. Botanicals: natural skincare, including pomegranate sleeping mask and kale superfood moisturizer

Evolution_18: ingestibles, featuring gummies, glow capsules, collagen powder, probiotics and more

Honey Belle: clean skincare

Lucie & Pompette: face polish

Pure Aura: masks, including glow glitter mask, 24K gold foil mask, rose gold foil mask and paper cloud cleansing mask

Real Her: lip kits

Savannah Bee: hand and body care

Uncle Bud’s: hemp skincare, including body lotion, body wash and roll-on pain relief

Vital Proteins: beauty collagen

Additional Beauty Offerings: Kohl’s continues to bring newness to beauty with trending and relevant brands, including:

Chopstick Hair Tools

Elizabeth and James fragrance

Formawell Beauty by Kendall Jenner

Hempz

Jason Wu fragrance

La Vie est Belle fragrance by Lancome

Hemp Beauty** – CBD offering

Uncle Bud’s** – CBD offering

MOX** – CBD offering

Coming Soon for the Holiday Season

Women’s

Elizabeth and James*: Exclusive retailer of Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags and accessories from designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, launching in November

JW Jason Wu*: Exclusive, limited-edition women’s holiday apparel capsule from globally-renowned designer Jason Wu, feature signature pieces for holiday dressing, including dresses, jumpsuits, and jackets, launching in November

As always, customers can take advantage of Kohl’s many conveniences and values, including shopping via the Kohl’s App, the option to Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and the ability to earn Kohl’s Cash, a Kohl’s-only value that can be earned on anything or anywhere customers shop – in store, at a kiosk or online. Additionally, Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return.

*Products available in select Kohl’s stores and for all customers on Kohls.com.

**Products available in select Kohl’s stores only.

Posted October 18, 2019

Source: Kohl’s