DICK’S Sporting Goods Hosts First-Ever Fashion Show Featuring Top Sports And Entertainment Talent

PITTSBURGH — October 10, 2019 — DICK’S Sporting Goods, the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, hosted it’s first-ever fashion show last night in the Chelsea district of New York City. The show featured nearly 40 of the hottest fall and winter looks ahead of the holiday shopping season, highlighting head-turning lifestyle outerwear, footwear and accessories pieces from top brands available at DICK’S.

“Tonight was an exciting moment for us as a company,” said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “Showcasing our apparel, outerwear and footwear assortments in a way we never have before – on a runway in New York City – with some of the most iconic faces in sports and entertainment taking part, was truly special. As culture and sports continue to blend to create today’s fashion, we want our customers to know that we have them covered on and off the field with both the latest lifestyle trends and highest-quality performance pieces.”

DICK’S partnered with Alex Rodriguez and Carli Lloyd to headline and walk in the show. Lloyd was dressed head-to-toe in Nike, featuring Nike Pro Hyperwarm pieces in Cedar and Nike Parka. Rodriguez closed the show, surprising guests, in a look that included a Nike Windrunner Puffer Jacket, The North Face Campshire Shirt and Timberland Premium Boots.

“As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it’s clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends,” said Rodriguez.

“It’s great to see athletes are now on the forefront of style, fashion and culture, and no longer just thought of for wearing workout clothes and uniforms,” said Lloyd.

Joining Rodriguez and Lloyd were TV drama series star Javon Walton and reality TV star Demi Burnett. Walton, a rising boxing champion, rocked a head-to-toe Under Armour look, including the newly-launched hoodie from the UA Rock collection, camo shorts and UA Jet footwear. Burnett strutted down the runway in a trendy look that featured a stunning Nike Power floral bottom and Alpz Down Vest from The North Face.

Most everything featured in the show was sourced from DICK’S and is either available in-stores or online at dicks.com, or will be by the end of the month. The show’s looks featured pieces from top national brands such as adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Carhart, Champion, The North Face, Columbia, Patagonia, Sorel and Doc Martin, alongside DICK’S-owned brands Alpine Design, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, DSG and Field & Stream.

Posted October 10, 2019

