Evolution St. Louis Announces Bruce Goldman Named New Director Of Operations At Its High-Tech Knit Factory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — October 2, 2019 — Evolution St. Louis today announced it has hired Bruce Goldman as its first director of operations. Goldman brings decades of experience in the manufacturing industry and will lead operations at the company’s high-tech knit manufacturing facility at 3830 Washington Blvd.

“I am very excited to join the Evolution St. Louis team to help make St. Louis an industry leader in advanced knitting and manufacturing,” Goldman said. “As director of operations, I will be overseeing everything from the yarn shipped to the factory to the completed products going out to customers.”

Goldman began his career at his father’s knitting mill, teaching himself how to operate electronic knitting machines and later traveling to Germany to be trained to use STOLL’s high-tech flatbed knitting machines.

“Bruce is an essential member of the Evolution St. Louis team,” said John Elmuccio, co-founder of Evolution St. Louis. “Bruce has the knowledge and know-how to help make St. Louis a hub for advanced manufacturing and production, and his expertise will help Evolution St. Louis reinvent, recreate and revitalize the knit sector.”

Goldman will use his comprehensive knowledge of knitting, manufacturing, electronics and programming to oversee all facility operations including employees and production.

Posted October 2, 2019

Source: Evolution St. Louis