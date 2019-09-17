Sustainable Shoe Company Rothy’s Puts Best Foot Forward With Centric SMB

CAMPBELL, Calif. — September 17, 2019 — Rothy’s, a San Francisco-based company creating shoes from recycled plastic water bottles, has selected Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging enterprises, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in 2012, Rothy’s embraces sustainability in every aspect of its business: from materials to production to worker welfare. Rothy’s transforms recycled plastic water bottles into stylish shoes for women and kids using a seamless knitting process that minimizes waste, repurposing more than 34 million discarded bottles to date.

Selling over one million pairs in 2018, Rothy’s generated $140 million in revenue last year and is rapidly scaling its operations and team. As Rothy’s expands its retail and international presence, managing product development using email, file sharing, chat tools, an existing basic PLM system and spreadsheets became unsustainable.

“It’s organized chaos,” said Lauren Taflinger, director of Production at Rothy’s. “We own and operate our factory in China, where most communication happens on Wechat, and our San Francisco team use email and Dropbox to share files with the China team. We had a close call with the accidental deletion of a shared folder, and we realized we needed a more secure and central resource where people could access up-to-date information.”

Several Rothy’s team members had positive previous experiences with Centric Software, and when assessing PLM solutions, Centric SMB, Centric Software’s cloud-based PLM solution for small to mid-size enterprises, emerged as a clear winner. Rothy’s will implement Centric SMB and three of Centric’s innovative PLM mobile apps, Capture It, Inspiration and Sample Review.

As Taflinger notes, “Centric SMB is user-friendly and intuitive. It’s perfect for growing businesses, and we can upgrade to Centric 8 PLM easily. The Centric team members we’re working with understand our needs and are informative, supportive and flexible. We plan to integrate our PLM and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, and Centric has an excellent record of successful integration projects.”

“We’re very excited,” she continued. “There’s a great sense of comfort in having one place for product data and a digital workspace where we can collaborate faster, streamline communication, save time spent searching for information and analyze our progress.”

“We’re delighted that Rothy’s has selected Centric SMB,” said Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “Rothy’s is in an exciting phase of growth, and we look forward to working with them to create innovative and sustainable solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: Centric Software