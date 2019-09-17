ROICA™ V550 Premium Yarn Powers Up Reda Flexo Merino Wool Marrying Nature With Technology In The Name Of Sustainability

PARIS — September 17, 2019 — ROICA™, a stretch fiber for the modern wardrobe by Asahi Kasei and wool manufacturer Reda, have teamed up to elevate premium merino wool to a highest level of sustainability. At Première Vision, the companies present Reda Flexo, the new Reda Group smart stretch fabrics line interwoven with the cutting-edge ROICA V550, the new generation of stretch fiber.

As part of the ROICA Eco-Smart™ family, ROICA V550 is the world first range of responsible premium yarn: a non-toxic, veritable revolution in terms of sustainable elastic fibers, matching the need for elasticity and comfort with the request for sustainability and respect for the environment.

“Reda Flexo represents an innovative and technologically advanced alternative, allowing to widen business horizons, addressing Made to Measure, performing suits for both women and men as well as contemporary solutions which are ideal fora younger target,” explained a Reda representative. “Reda Flexo is a Smart Stretch fabric able to cover different fashion market segments thanks to its technologically sustainable and high-performing nature.”

Nature and technology encounter in name of high performing stretch qualities, maximum comfort and sustainability. The new dimension of merino wool is ready for high-end and responsible fashion.

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: ROICA