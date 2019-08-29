Tegra Expands Domestic And International Facilities To Accommodate Customer Demand

ATLANTA — August 28, 2019 — Tegra, an apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced today its next phase of capacity and capability expansion in the Western Hemisphere with recently completed projects in the U.S. and Central America. New facilities were onboarded in Virginia and El Salvador to accommodate growing demand from leading global apparel brands. The expansion positions Tegra to serve strategic customers using new, best-in-class equipment and facilities to support passionate fans and athletes worldwide.

“We are constantly seeking better ways to accommodate customer demand, and our new and expanded facilities will allow for faster, more efficient response at scale,” said Steve Cochran, Tegra’s CEO. “The new Virginia facility boasts 156,000 square feet of warehousing and screen-printing operations while the Decotex facility in El Salvador expanded to nearly 250,000 square feet allowing us to significantly increase both manufacturing and warehousing.”

The company also announced that the Virginia facility will be called “The Victory Center,” a name chosen by Tegra employees that aligns with the organization’s core values and culture. Cochran and fellow senior leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month to thank employees for their contributions and dedication.

“It was important to us that our employees name the new facility,” Cochran said. “It’s their building, a place where they will grow and support our customers for years to come.” An expansion celebration will also take place in October at the company’s Decotex facility in El Salvador.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tegra is a vertically integrated apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider. Tegra’s focus is the dynamic sports, team, licensed and activewear markets, serving the industry’s leading brands and retailers via combined operations in the Western Hemisphere. Tegra offers diverse and integrated capabilities of product development and design, cutting and sewing, embellishment, distribution and logistics, and program management via five locations in Central America (Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua) combined with seven quick response locations strategically located throughout the United States.

Posted August 29, 2019

Source: Tegra