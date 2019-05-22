Texprocess 2019 – Reach The Next Level Of Digitalization With Assyst

Frankfurt — May 14, 2019 — 3D right from the outset, across all process steps – this accelerates work processes in the fashion industry and also provides retail store customers with new shopping experiences. Experience the advantages of digitalization live at the Assyst booth (Hall 4.0, C21) – now more tangible than ever!

Assyst will be focusing its comprehensive digitalization know- how in one location at the trade fair, making it possible for visitors to experience how 3D not only massively accelerates familiar workflows, but also raises the results to a new level of quality.

3D – the key technology of digitalization

Whether it’s design, product development or selling clothing, Assyst has the right IT solutions for every stage of the process – and they all mesh perfectly with one other. 3D is now being used throughout all process stages for the first time, and it’s proving to be the key technology of digitalization for the apparel industry. The perfect interaction of the proven Assyst products Cad.Assyst, PLM GoLive, Automarker/Autocost and iSize results in solutions for completely new workflows that reduce both timeframes and costs.

Scenarios that are just like those in everyday working life

To illustrate this for different workflows, Assyst has developed realistic scenarios for the Texprocess, based on the working environment of the trade fair visitors. “It was important to us that we didn’t simply show isolated solutions,” says Dr. Andreas Seidl, CEO of Assyst. “We want our exhibition visitors to find themselves in their working environments and discover the solutions they’ve been waiting for.”

Three different scenarios will be presented – for design, development and distribution. Taking an idea and creating a first design concept from it as quickly as possible – a concept which then becomes the basis for the further development of your collection? Assyst now makes this easier than ever with 3D Vidya Sketch. One highlight for product development is the digital photo studio, thanks to which 3D designs can be optimally prepared for web shops and catalogs. Assyst will also be showing a digital showroom with a completely digitalized order process for the sales & distribution sector – plus a retail store scenario that presents completely new shopping experiences for customers, including a virtual fitting with an individual avatar.

Collaborate now!

Collaboration is one of Assyst’s main trade fair themes. The company will be showing how all your relevant 3D content can be distributed in the Cloud, edited with your team(s) and taken forward towards the end product. The integration of technologies from other companies is also an important topic for the successful digitalization of the industry, and Assyst will also be addressing this at the Texprocess: Together with the Digital Textile Connection, Assyst will show visitors how the combination of technologies in the field of material and color

imaging can raise 3D to a new and exciting level of reality, reliably transporting color-accurate information across various process steps. Assyst will once again be part of the Digital Textile Microfactory (Hall 4.1, D45) coordinated by the DITF Denkendorf, showing how digitalization makes new business models possible.

Texprocess premiere for Avalution

Avalution – the Human Solution Group’s youngest company – will also be in the Assyst booth at the trade fair. The Sizing & Fitting and Body Scanning divisions of Human Solutions were transferred to Avalution in September 2018 – and the young company’s solutions fit seamlessly into Assyst’s scenarios. Two special highlights: Avalution will be bringing the results of the Size NorthAmerica serial measurement survey to Texprocess and presenting a new body scanner.

