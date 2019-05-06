Prym Fashion Introduces World’s First Commercially Available Functional Four-Part Sustainable Snaps

STOLBERG, Germany — May 6, 2019 — Prym Fashion announced today the launch of its new environmentally friendly snaps in two options, ecoWhite and ecoGreen. Prym Fashion’s L.I.F.E (Low Impact Fastener Ensemble) certified snaps are made using less material inputs, and are designed to provide the solution to a total eco-package. The new snaps are the first ecofriendly alternative available to various market segments of the apparel and textile industry, including activewear, children’s wear and babywear.

“We understand that today’s consumers expect brands to offer products that are completely sustainable, including the fabric and the trim,” said Brian Moore, chief executive officer of Prym Fashion. “These eco-friendly snaps allow our customers to consider every detail and increase the overall sustainability of their products.”

Made from recycled plastic bottles, Prym Fashion’s ecoWhite snaps eliminate the use of crude oil and associated processing compared to plastic snaps made with virgin raw materials. One recycled plastic bottle can produce 13 snaps. Prym Fashion’s ecoGreen snaps are made from plant-based renewable resources, such as potato starch, and reduce fossil resources and greenhouse emissions. ecoGreen snaps are biodegradable and recyclable. Coming soon, Prym Fashion will also offer ecoBlue plastic snaps that will be made from recycled ocean plastic.

“As brands and retailers in the textile industry continue to raise their sustainability goals, details like trim will become increasingly important,” added Moore. “Prym Fashion is committed to making snaps that make a difference.”

Source: The Prym Group